Jon Jones acknowledges DC as his ultimate Fraser to Ali in his recent Interview

Honestly it is always wholesome when a fighter admits and speaks the truth about his career. Jon Jones said in his recent interview that him and DC took years of each others lives and molded each others, Jon added that without DC his story wouldn´t have been full.

Imho it was the most legendary rivalry that was actully at the very highest level technically and skills wise
 
DC is a beast indeed. He would have been the best fighter of his generation if he doesn't exist in the same era as Jon Goat Jones.

My only issue with DC is eyepoking Stipe so many times in their 2nd fight that Stipe has to wear glasses now.
 
Yeah he named 3 but said DC was his biggest nemesis and that his story wouldn´t be full without him
That's not true. He never said his biggest rival was DC. And you're twisting words with your click bait title lol

 
That's not true. He never said his biggest rival was DC. And you're twisting words with your click bait title lol

He said there were 3 but said clearly DC was his biggest nemesis.. Just listen what he says.

I don´t understand why you gotta be stubborn if you don´t understand it
 
He def talks a bit more about DCs impact on his career and what not. He didn't outright say it but it gives the impression DC is the one that meant the most.
 
