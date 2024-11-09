Jon Jones acknowledges DC as his ultimate Fraser to Ali in his recent Interview

octagonation
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Aug 4, 2023
- Messages
- 1,202
- Reaction score
- 1,740
Honestly it is always wholesome when a fighter admits and speaks the truth about his career. Jon Jones said in his recent interview that him and DC took years of each others lives and molded each others, Jon added that without DC his story wouldn´t have been full.
Imho it was the most legendary rivalry that was actully at the very highest level technically and skills wise
Imho it was the most legendary rivalry that was actully at the very highest level technically and skills wise
Last edited: