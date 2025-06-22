Jon Jones - A Tragedy Waiting To Happen

Jon Jones and his brother Chandler have both shown signs of serious mental health struggles, and it’s hard not to wonder if their careers in brutal, high-contact sports play a role. Jon has spoken about dealing with anxiety, memory loss, and panic attacks, some of which were visible during his 2020 DWI arrest, where he seemed overwhelmed and disoriented. He’s also admitted to relying on alcohol and drugs to numb what he described as emotional pain, leading to his multiple arrests.

Jons brother, Chandler’s situation took a sharp turn in 2023, when he had multiple public breakdowns, was placed on the NFL’s non-football illness list, and ended up hospitalized. A lot of people suspect repeated head trauma might be a factor. The patterns between the two, memory issues, emotional instability, erratic behavior, paint a picture that’s hard to ignore, it seems to come with years of physical punishment, and damage to the brain.

I personally, am scared for Jon Jones, and his family. I believe they are not in a good place, and I am worried for Jones going forward. There is definitely something going on with that family, because both Jon and Chandler show extremely troubling signs of mental unclarity, anguish, leading to drug problems and arrests.

If Jon Jones is doing these things, while he is the 'Goat' of MMA, holding multiple championships, supposed to be living his best life, what will the next 5, 10 years look like for him? I am very concerned.
 
he's been a train wreck the whole time, it goes back to before he had the brain trauma. he's an immature child who shows all the symptoms of serious entitlement. he's been coddled all along and when you spoil a kid that bad, there's no going back.

however now that he isn't some hotshot ufc star i have a feeling that reality is going to come crashing down for the first time in a while and he's in for a real awakening.
 
yeah, im hoping for his downfall by making a post highlighting how jones needs help instead of ridicule. 10/10 sherdick logic
Go on your local Mugshot website. You'll be shocked. Humans make mistakes & learn.

Jones is only Human, he's a man, he makes mistakes.
 
Like BJ Penn, both Jones bros would do well to buy a hyperbaric chamber and take naps in them. Wouldn't surprise me if they both have CTE, Penn most definitely does...
 
Go on your local Mugshot website. You'll be shocked. Humans make mistakes & learn.

Jones is only Human, he's a man, he makes mistakes.
You trolling, or just dumb? Jones has already made (and continues to make) a lifetime of mistakes, big and small. And he doesn't own them, but rather hides behind things like fake religious piety and hypocrisy. He's not going to change suddenly for the better. Rather, like OP says, he shows every telltale sign of sliding now that fame, youth, and relevance are leaving leaving him behind. Also, I mean, his IG posts show a total headcase. Like OP says, I wish him and his family good luck.
 
He's been a shit show long before head trauma was adding up. Did it hurt his situation more getting beaten on? Sure. But Jon dosen't get the benefit of the doubt of "Oh it was the head trauma that turned him sour". Even from his first days on the scene he was trying to use his good christian man schtick to cover the true POS narcissist he is.
 
Jones is a shameless narcissist and sociopath. I couldn't give a tin shit what happens to him. If I were to make a guess, I suspect he'll either OD or get shot by Police during a confrontation. And to be honest, I'll probably laugh when it happens.
 
Jones is a shameless narcissist and sociopath. I couldn't give a tin shit what happens to him. If I were to make a guess, I suspect he'll either OD or get shot by Police during a confrontation. And to be honest, I'll probably laugh when it happens.
I feel like there's something deeper going on here, do you need a therapist ?
 
