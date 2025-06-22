Jon Jones - A Tragedy Waiting To Happen

Jon Jones and his brother Chandler have both shown signs of serious mental health struggles, and it’s hard not to wonder if their careers in brutal, high-contact sports play a role. Jon has spoken about dealing with anxiety, memory loss, and panic attacks, some of which were visible during his 2020 DWI arrest, where he seemed overwhelmed and disoriented. He’s also admitted to relying on alcohol and drugs to numb what he described as emotional pain, leading to his multiple arrests.



Jons brother, Chandler’s situation took a sharp turn in 2023, when he had multiple public breakdowns, was placed on the NFL’s non-football illness list, and ended up hospitalized. A lot of people suspect repeated head trauma might be a factor. The patterns between the two, memory issues, emotional instability, erratic behavior, paint a picture that’s hard to ignore, it seems to come with years of physical punishment, and damage to the brain.



I personally, am scared for Jon Jones, and his family. I believe they are not in a good place, and I am worried for Jones going forward. There is definitely something going on with that family, because both Jon and Chandler show extremely troubling signs of mental unclarity, anguish, leading to drug problems and arrests.



If Jon Jones is doing these things, while he is the 'Goat' of MMA, holding multiple championships, supposed to be living his best life, what will the next 5, 10 years look like for him? I am very concerned.