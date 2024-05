Lol Imagine Stipe being the easier fight...and fighting him makes you a puss AHAHAHHAHA





Who is Tom Aspinall really? ....like what has this guy done ...beat the white Derrick Lewis in Sergei pav ... And smashed Marcin Tybura....ohhh snapp. Dudes a killer...





Meanwhile Stipe is one of the most Decorated HW champions whos fought nothing but top tier opponents for most of his career and he's fighting the LHW Goat in Jones...



But yes...Tom is more deserving because Dana made him a interim champion so he could sell a PPv when jones got hurt ....





Hahahahahah..HAHAHAHAHAHA