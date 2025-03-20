  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Jon has already beaten Aspinall in a cruel way

prime_lobov

Jul 5, 2024
We all know Jones is a psychopath, and he’s actually already beaten Tom in a creative way: he’s stolen 2 years of his prime. Tom’s lost the opportunity for 3 or so fights to build legacy, pad his resume, and increase his pay. He’s resorted to celebrating Pereira losing because in his mind that makes the possibility of Jones fighting Poatan less likely, even though that was always just BS that Jon made up to mess with Tom.

Tom’s paper belt looks worse and worse by the day, with Pavlovich being exposed and pieced up by Volkov then putting on a fight so boring against Frozenstruik that Bigi Boi actually got cut from the UFC. Now, if he loses to Jones, which is extremely likely, Tom’s best win will literally be Sergei Spivak.

Overall, a masterpiece performance by Jon and he hasn’t even had to step into the cage.
 
Jon is either...
Getting stripped, KOd, ends up in prison, or dies due to OD or dui
or he will blast underground steroids for 6 months and win, and people will claime that steroids does nothing to the human body


Which one we will see, the last one his best option imo
 
Jon is either...
Getting stripped, KOd, ends up in prison, or dies due to OD or dui
or he will blast underground steroids for 6 months and win, and people will claime that steroids does nothing to the human body


Which one we will see, the last one his best option imo
It’s a great option since he has a free pass from the UFC to use steroids
 
Only 1 year, but he's trying to take more. Look at Tom's career, he's a 2 fights per year fighter. As long as he fights this year it's not that big of a deal and it's hurting Jones's legacy more. Either Jones takes the fight and gets KO'd or he keeps ducking.
 
Jones will take the fight last possible chance before getting stripped. Then he pulls out last second too with whatever injury. He's that much of a scumbag
 
