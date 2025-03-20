Jon has already beaten Aspinall in a cruel way

We all know Jones is a psychopath, and he’s actually already beaten Tom in a creative way: he’s stolen 2 years of his prime. Tom’s lost the opportunity for 3 or so fights to build legacy, pad his resume, and increase his pay. He’s resorted to celebrating Pereira losing because in his mind that makes the possibility of Jones fighting Poatan less likely, even though that was always just BS that Jon made up to mess with Tom.



Tom’s paper belt looks worse and worse by the day, with Pavlovich being exposed and pieced up by Volkov then putting on a fight so boring against Frozenstruik that Bigi Boi actually got cut from the UFC. Now, if he loses to Jones, which is extremely likely, Tom’s best win will literally be Sergei Spivak.



Overall, a masterpiece performance by Jon and he hasn’t even had to step into the cage.