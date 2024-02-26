Jon greets Francis

2004 account
For a fair sport/true mma fan, ain't no shill
@Silver
- Joined
- Apr 29, 2018
- Messages
- 12,286
- Reaction score
- 15,403
Is that a real Jon Jones post?This is the fight someone needs to make so Francis can show Jon what it is to be a smart fighter and businessman at the same time
The fight would make a lot of money for everyone
Yeah and he's not going to finish it out.Didn't Jones sign a new 8 fight contract with the UFC a year and 1 fight ago?
Jon Jones Has Signed A New Eight-Fight DealJon Jones has signed a new eight-fight deal with UFC to kickoff 2023, meaning the 35-year-old former champion could end his turbulent career with Dana White and Co. once the dust settles.www.mmamania.com
Francis is making more money “begging for a boxing handout” than Jones has his whole career. Not to mention Ngannou took Fury, the lineal HW Boxing Champion to a Split Decision while Jones is only the UFC HW Champ because Ngannou left and is cherry-picking geriatric Stipe as his first, and only, title defense.Funny watching all these soyboys who hate greatness… Jon Jones is MMA GOAT while 0-1 boxer Ngannou is over there Ford Escorting himself to boxing begging for a handout lol.
Ones the MMA GOAT, the other is just a guy who doesn’t hold a winning record against any elite fighter in their prime and got beat by Black Beast Lewis.
Francis is making more money “begging for a boxing handout” than Jones has his whole career. Not to mention Ngannou took Fury, the lineal HW Boxing Champion to a Split Decision while Jones is only the UFC HW Champ because Ngannou left and is cherry-picking geriatric Stipe as his first, and only, title defense.
What’s funny to see is idiots like you that gloss over the fact that Bones is a proven steroid cheat on top of being a shit human being.
And mostly beat people smaller than him and cheated to even do that. The guy you replied to is an idiot and not even worth talking to. And Im not a mf soyboy I been into fighting foreverFrancis is making more money “begging for a boxing handout” than Jones has his whole career. Not to mention Ngannou took Fury, the lineal HW Boxing Champion to a Split Decision while Jones is only the UFC HW Champ because Ngannou left and is cherry-picking geriatric Stipe as his first, and only, title defense.
What’s funny to see is idiots like you that gloss over the fact that Bones is a proven steroid cheat on top of being a shit human being.
Don’t you love how posters end their nut hugging Jon Jones posts with that dumb gif like it’s some kind of serious burn? That’s shit is old as Stipe’s last UFC gloves.Jones doesn’t know what being dominated by another man feels like… Ngannou is not only fine with it, he’s making a living off of it lol.
If you have silver linings for losing, then you’re probably not the GOAT.
How do I Profit off of this matchup?The fight would make a lot of money for everyone