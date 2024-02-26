Jon greets Francis

For a fair sport/true mma fan, ain't no shill
This is the fight someone needs to make so Francis can show Jon what it is to be a smart fighter and businessman at the same time

The fight would make a lot of money for everyone
 

Jon literally signed an 8 fight deal with the UFC. He's never getting out of that contract, especially not to fight Francis. Dana would never allow it. Maybe if the Saudi's bought him out of it would be the only way.
 
Didn't Jones sign a new 8 fight contract with the UFC a year and 1 fight ago?

Jon Jones Has Signed A New Eight-Fight Deal

Jon Jones has signed a new eight-fight deal with UFC to kickoff 2023, meaning the 35-year-old former champion could end his turbulent career with Dana White and Co. once the dust settles.
I checked. It is real.

Def not a power move from Jon. lol

I've never been a fan of the ol' post-and-delete... but Jon should def delete that lol.
 
Yeah and he's not going to finish it out.
 
Funny watching all these soyboys who hate greatness… Jon Jones is MMA GOAT while 0-1 boxer Ngannou is over there Ford Escorting himself to boxing begging for a handout lol.


Ones the MMA GOAT, the other is just a guy who doesn’t hold a winning record against any elite fighter in their prime and got beat by Black Beast Lewis.


Francis definitely triggered Jones with that fat shaming. I doubt they ever actually hash it out in the cage though, so they both should just move on.
 
Francis is making more money “begging for a boxing handout” than Jones has his whole career. Not to mention Ngannou took Fury, the lineal HW Boxing Champion to a Split Decision while Jones is only the UFC HW Champ because Ngannou left and is cherry-picking geriatric Stipe as his first, and only, title defense.

What’s funny to see is idiots like you that gloss over the fact that Bones is a proven steroid cheat on top of being a shit human being.
 
Jones doesn’t know what being dominated by another man feels like… Ngannou is not only fine with it, he’s making a living off of it lol.


If you have silver linings for losing, then you’re probably not the GOAT.

And mostly beat people smaller than him and cheated to even do that. The guy you replied to is an idiot and not even worth talking to. And Im not a mf soyboy I been into fighting forever
 
We've been through this lots. Couture/Fedor anyone? This fight is never going to happen.
 
Don’t you love how posters end their nut hugging Jon Jones posts with that dumb gif like it’s some kind of serious burn? That’s shit is old as Stipe’s last UFC gloves.
 
Frank explaining that Jon is a can while Jon patiently listens.

