Media Jon Goat Jones giving his knowledge and love in Thailand

Jon Jones is visiting Bangtao Muaythai MMA currently and giving seminar to people.




His grace, charisma, and love is seriously admirable. Warms my heart seeing him interracting with Johnny Parson's kid. Johnny Parson is a 170 pound fighter in UFC, and mentioned his sons all have fighting experience, when they all don't seem older than 10 years old.



 
Genghis Khan inside the cage, Jesus outside the cage. Jon Goat Jones.
 
Unreal the time he makes to pass on his knowledge to the common folks. Truly a hero.
 
Well enough to go on a world tour but can't fight.
 

Jon Will Never Be Goat, Cheating, Woman Beating, Cowardly Jones giving his knowledge on Eye Gouging and Forced "Love" in Thailand​

Fixed that for you...
 
How long until he threatens to stick his finger up a Thai comedians butthole?
 
Greatest of all time, only one close is fedor. You can tell whether or not someone is worth listening to by their opinion on Jones. Hater: That's someone that's terminally online and doesn't actually care about the fights. Fan: Correct, smart, hung.
 
