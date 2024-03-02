Fengxian
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Jul 8, 2023
- Messages
- 468
- Reaction score
- 5,498
Jon Jones is visiting Bangtao Muaythai MMA currently and giving seminar to people.
His grace, charisma, and love is seriously admirable. Warms my heart seeing him interracting with Johnny Parson's kid. Johnny Parson is a 170 pound fighter in UFC, and mentioned his sons all have fighting experience, when they all don't seem older than 10 years old.
His grace, charisma, and love is seriously admirable. Warms my heart seeing him interracting with Johnny Parson's kid. Johnny Parson is a 170 pound fighter in UFC, and mentioned his sons all have fighting experience, when they all don't seem older than 10 years old.