Does PFL hate its Bellator fighters?



With PFL buying the Bellator promotion a lot of us fans thought we would be getting epic cross promotion fights. Instead most the Bellator fighters fight each other with only a few fighters crossing over.



I think the main reason this is happening is that the PFL wants to get rid of all the old Bellator contracts. So they have the Bellator guys fight each other so that losers get cut from their current promotional agreement and then offered a PFL one that is for way less money. The winning Bellator fighters eventually fight all the fights on their contract and are forced into free agency. At that time they will also be offered a low ball contract with PFL.



The guys that get into the million dollar tournament are the ones that will fight for the least amount of money.