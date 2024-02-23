Jon fitch finally understands ufc is just a company and not a sport

Sms_productions713

Sms_productions713

It can’t rain all the time
@White
Joined
Jan 2, 2023
Messages
129
Reaction score
172
Our fitch has finally grown up mentally!

Love fitch, but all he is trying to do is compensate himself that no one cared to watch him fight, and he should have been paid regardless.

Going by Jon’s logic, we might as well just have fighters on a card and be announced by numbers like prison since we should only care about the fights and not the individual. Maybe get them in all matching uniforms…
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,277
Messages
55,130,943
Members
174,628
Latest member
steVensct96

Share this page

Back
Top