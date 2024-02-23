Jon fitch finally understands ufc is just a company and not a sport

Sms_productions713
It can’t rain all the time
@White
Jan 2, 2023
- 129
- 172
Our fitch has finally grown up mentally!
Love fitch, but all he is trying to do is compensate himself that no one cared to watch him fight, and he should have been paid regardless.
Going by Jon’s logic, we might as well just have fighters on a card and be announced by numbers like prison since we should only care about the fights and not the individual. Maybe get them in all matching uniforms…
