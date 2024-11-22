Nothing demonstrates Dana's genuine idiocy more than his continued Jones obsession, even when Jones is functionally retired.



Glazing him does absolutely nothing for your company now. You should be promoting your actual champion and you should be trying to manipulate Jones' ego to try to make money off him.



Call him a duck. Say Aspinall would smash him. Hope that Jones can be enticed back. And if he can't, use the narrative to build your actual HW champion.