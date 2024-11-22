  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media Jon finally reciprocrate Dana White love

never-go-full-retard-tropic-thunder.gif
 
Nothing demonstrates Dana's genuine idiocy more than his continued Jones obsession, even when Jones is functionally retired.

Glazing him does absolutely nothing for your company now. You should be promoting your actual champion and you should be trying to manipulate Jones' ego to try to make money off him.

Call him a duck. Say Aspinall would smash him. Hope that Jones can be enticed back. And if he can't, use the narrative to build your actual HW champion.
 
Dr Fong said:
Nothing demonstrates Dana's genuine idiocy more than his continued Jones obsession, even when Jones is functionally retired.

Glazing him does absolutely nothing for your company now. You should be promoting your actual champion and you should be trying to manipulate Jones' ego to try to make money off him.

Call him a duck. Say Aspinall would smash him. Hope that Jones can be enticed back. And if he can't, use the narrative to build your actual HW champion.
Jones must have some dirt on Dana.
Sex tape or something lol.
Dana is as inept as you can get as a promoter.
 
Dr Fong said:
Nothing demonstrates Dana's genuine idiocy more than his continued Jones obsession, even when Jones is functionally retired.

Glazing him does absolutely nothing for your company now. You should be promoting your actual champion and you should be trying to manipulate Jones' ego to try to make money off him.

Call him a duck. Say Aspinall would smash him. Hope that Jones can be enticed back. And if he can't, use the narrative to build your actual HW champion.
His champion is Jon Jones
Not that mumbling Brit
 
