Jon D.U.C.K. Jones

First, I saw him lose to Reyes, and second, I don't like cowardice and fraud. Finally, contrary to what you said, I'm interested in seeing the best fights, regardless of who wins. Before anything else, I want to see the fights HAPPEN.Jones haters are coming unglued now that they are realizing that they will never see him lose.
I became a Jones hater when he decided to hold the HW belt hostage and refuse to defend it. If the Stipe fight was a non title fight, I wouldn't care at all.