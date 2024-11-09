Jon D.U.C.K. Jones

sanguinius said:
Jones haters are coming unglued now that they are realizing that they will never see him lose.
First, I saw him lose to Reyes, and second, I don't like cowardice and fraud. Finally, contrary to what you said, I'm interested in seeing the best fights, regardless of who wins. Before anything else, I want to see the fights HAPPEN.
 
I’m glad. I hope Tom never gets to fight him and then loses to BLACK BEAST by tko!
 
The GOAT should have avoided doing any interviews with the media, he's just giving all his trolls and haters more soundbites to shit on him. The MMA media/content creators are his enemy.
 
sanguinius said:
I became a Jones hater when he decided to hold the HW belt hostage and refuse to defend it. If the Stipe fight was a non title fight, I wouldn’t care at all.

Nobody in any sport would be gifted the ability to do this like Jones. The belt is not a lifetime achievement award.
 
People are really defending Jones on this one ay? Stipe hasn't fought in nearly four years and got KOed last time plus he's not nearly as great as the UFC says he is and Tom has a fucking interim defense.
 
I don't think I've seen a single one of these things that were amusing...
 
