I am growing tired of this MMA space a little bit and just the morass of negativity when there is a close fight because even if you and I both thought Dricus du Plessis won the fight, we try to present that information respectfully and when I go on to X or I go to our YouTube comments, it seems like a lot of these fans are just in attack mode and I don't know if these fans are casual fans or not.



I appreciate the passion but I'm getting to a point at 45 years of age where I don't know how much time I have left in this MMA space because if I go do pro football like, I'm not necessarily going to be dealing with lowest common denominator all the time. I don't know man, I just feel like there's a lot of malice and disrespect from the fanbase.



We can disagree. Don't take it from me, Demetrious Johnson and Kenny Florian thought DDP won the fight. I don't know, I've just been very off put with the negativity that has permeated my feed since Saturday night and I'm just not sure how much longer I have in this space.



When the fight starts, neither man is the champion and that's the way you need to judge the fight. But those of you suggesting that there's any bias or you don't like me, well you'll probably get your fucking wish come 2026 cause honestly at this point I've had it.