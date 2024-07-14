Media Jon Anik: Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Ian Garry Is No.1 Fight To Book This Year

Black9

Black9

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Dec 9, 2023
Messages
1,050
Reaction score
5,556
You guys into it?
Still think Shavkat vs JDM is better, but.. two undefeated fighters sounds enticing

 
Garry needs someone to bring the dog out of him and that guy is Shavkat.
 
Win or lose, Ian won't let that be a good fight.

He ran from Neal the whole fight, as if he's going to engage Shakvat.
 
colby should stop being a pussy and fight shavkat. if he loses there is no shame. if he somehow wins he gets the title shot.

instead teh dude is trying to be a poker player now and do movies.
 
Anik is good at reading ads and whatever else they load into the teleprompter. But when he tries to call the action, he makes a ton of mistakes and shows that his knowledge of MMA is extremely limited despite literally having watched every minute of thousands of UFC fights.
 
I prefer Shavkat vs. Edwards/Belal winner and Garry vs. JDM. Shavkat vs. Garry is cool though.
 
Johnnny said:
Anik is good at reading ads and whatever else they load into the teleprompter. But when he tries to call the action, he makes a ton of mistakes and shows that his knowledge of MMA is extremely limited despite literally having watched every minute of thousands of UFC fights.
Click to expand...
Anik is what you get when you order Mike Goldberg from Wish.com
 
TCE said:
Shavkat destroys Ian Garry.

Count me in.
Click to expand...

A fighter vs. a clown.

Would love to see Garry deflowered.

Then JDM would be an actual interesting fight, between actual fighters.
 
Johnnny said:
Anik is good at reading ads and whatever else they load into the teleprompter. But when he tries to call the action, he makes a ton of mistakes and shows that his knowledge of MMA is extremely limited despite literally having watched every minute of thousands of UFC fights.
Click to expand...
You can't have someone who's too smart at that job. You need someone who's just dumb enough to speak to the casuals on their level.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

big franklin
If Ian Garry walks through Magny then he the real deal (lets be real)
2
Replies
34
Views
1K
Koya
Koya
svmr_db
Media Ian Garry not interested in fight vs MVP: "His number's (ranking) not higher than mine"
8 9 10
Replies
188
Views
7K
Tapatio
Tapatio
DatSamboKid
Top 10 Undefeated Fighters in UFC History: Can Ian Garry or Anyone Else Beat Khabib's Record?
Replies
10
Views
174
Ebay
Ebay

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,765
Messages
55,851,992
Members
174,966
Latest member
Tim_Seraphim

Share this page

Back
Top