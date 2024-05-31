Media Jon Anik is a compulsive gambler

“ the voice behind the most legendary moments in UFC history”

That sure as hell doesn’t look like Mike Goldberg to me.
 
Jon ‘her eggs are inside Amanda’ Anik sounds like he would bet on the outcome of custody battles if given the opportunity.
 
I never understood the shoe wearing thing where your laces aren’t even done-up

How old is Anik? He trying to be some hip 14yr old or something?


Maybe a legendary white-rapper in the making
 
He's a man of his word and would never welsh on a bet. He picked Conor to beat Nate and lost.

qv8c9xP.jpg
 
It is easy to judge the addicts on the street. And yet, there are wealthy Sheikhs who squander their lives chasing dopamine through gambling.
 
TriangleMonkey said:
I never understood the shoe wearing thing where your laces aren’t even done-up

How old is Anik? He trying to be some hip 14yr old or something?


Maybe a legendary white-rapper in the making
Click to expand...
Wtf? Whats not to get? Some ppl like how a certain shoe looks and like the ease of slippjng in and out. Or laziness. Or a dozen other reasons
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Black9
News Jon Anik Breaks Record For Most Called PPV Events in UFC History
2 3
Replies
52
Views
2K
gentel
G

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,266
Messages
55,616,083
Members
174,856
Latest member
radomuser120

Share this page

Back
Top