News Jon Anik Breaks Record For Most Called PPV Events in UFC History



Bro even gets amped when calling BREAKFAST

:meow:
 
Seems unreal. I don't believe it. More then Joe ?
Probably. Joe only does numbered events the past several years and not even all of those anymore. Before that UFC at most ran 2 cards per month. A PPV and a fight night.

Anik has called a lot of the fights since UFC became nearly weekly and was around awhile before then as well.
 
They have to be splitting hairs like color vs play by play, something. Joe's been in there like almost 3 decades lol.
Yeah, that's interesting. It could be though. Anik has been there for a while now, during the recent period where the UFC has been pumping out cards every weekend. Joe put in decades with the UFC, but for most of that time they were putting on about an eighth of the number of cards they put on these days, so it could be true - or, yeah, it could be that they consider Joe a different category as commentator
 
Anik is great. I mean he's been doing this for at least 100 ufcs and all those fight nights in-between. I remember he had to get a 209 tattoo when Nate beat Conor. That's when I warmed up to him. Pretty sure he has a couple years under his belt at that point.
 
