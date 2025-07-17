Jon and Conor are the symptom of the worst trend in the sport: going the boxing path

krelianx
Between Jon and Conor pretending to be still relevant this sport is quickly sinking into boxing-territory: drawn out fights that never materialize until fighters are well past their prime, divisions moving at a sloth's pace because of interminable negotiations and belts held hostage by champions who make of defending their title a tortuous bargaining crusade lasting for years sometimes, ranks saturated at the top with fighters that barely compete and have been around forever with able contenders withering in the vine, cards diluted because they can sell with only a big headliner, more and more uniformity of presentation, diva behavior everywhere, more publicity and public scandals than fighting, fights that end up being underwhelming, and ever increasing prices. Not to mention they are rotten people.
We know where this formula leads: the fanbase grows bored of waiting, annoyed with the fighters who think everyone should care about them as they hunt for ever-bigger fortunes, facing ever-increasing prices for a product of very inconsistent and diluted quality, and constantly underwhelmed when fights often fail to deliver after interminable delays. And, of course, the UFC complies because of its absolute failure in producing new stars, thereby relying on its old cash cows.
Of course, we have a good roster of champions who compete with relative frequency, such as Belal, Pantoja, and Islam, barring injury. They are generally lesser-known names who do not earn the same money as the bigger stars. So we either have big stars that don't fight, or less popular fights that amass fortune by competing more often.
Jones gave us many fights, but he has become a plague, much like Conor, and a symptom of what is going wrong with the sport.
