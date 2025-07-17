Jon and Conor are the symptom of the worst trend in the sport: going the boxing path

The NBA is dealing with a similar crisis. It can’t find stars to replace the old ones that are almost retired.



I mean, fighters are fighting less, card quality has dropped, no rivalries, no pure hatred in the fights, it’s a business not a sport, early stoppages and USADA are all hindering MMA. It’s become a sport, not a fight.



I just watched a video of a Pride promo where Wandy says he’s gonna go angry into the next fight because of Arona disrespecting him.That makes you want to tune in. But nowadays it’s fake squabbles and shit talks but no one really hates each other. Everything has become about cashing a check.



The UFC used to be a family business and now it’s corporate. The employees are just following suit.



You can’t build stars if all you’re thinking about is how to profit right now. Stars need to be built up and you do that by having high card quality that makes people tune in to watch the stars and then learn about to next up and comers on the main card and prelims.



This is all caused by hyper capitalism



The UFC doesn’t want to build up stars, they want you to watch, eat shit and enjoy it. They just want your attention and they don’t care what the product is.. as long as you slightly give a shit and will tune in and pay they are happy.



They aren’t trying to sell PPV’s as much as just get you to tune in and watch garbage. It’s like Netflix MMA now.



They rather make you tune in and pay with your attention and let the advertisers try to sell you something via commercials rather than they try to sell you a PPV.