Jon and Conor are the symptom of the worst trend in the sport: going the boxing path

Between Jon and Conor pretending to be still relevant this sport is quickly sinking into boxing-territory: drawn out fights that never materialize until fighters are well past their prime, divisions moving at a sloth's pace because of interminable negotiations and belts held hostage by champions who make of defending their title a tortuous bargaining crusade lasting for years sometimes, ranks saturated at the top with fighters that barely compete and have been around forever with able contenders withering in the vine, cards diluted because they can sell with only a big headliner, more and more uniformity of presentation, diva behavior everywhere, more publicity and public scandals than fighting, fights that end up being underwhelming, and ever increasing prices. Not to mention they are rotten people.

We know where this formula leads: the fanbase grows bored of waiting, annoyed with the fighters who think everyone should care about them as they hunt for ever-bigger fortunes, facing ever-increasing prices for a product of very inconsistent and diluted quality, and constantly underwhelmed when fights often fail to deliver after interminable delays. And, of course, the UFC complies because of its absolute failure in producing new stars, thereby relying on its old cash cows.

Of course, we have a good roster of champions who compete with relative frequency, such as Belal, Pantoja, and Islam, barring injury. They are generally lesser-known names who do not earn the same money as the bigger stars. So we either have big stars that don't fight, or less popular fights that amass fortune by competing more often.

Jones gave us many fights, but he has become a plague, much like Conor, and a symptom of what is going wrong with the sport.
 
Not to mention they are rotten people.
I think this is the main issue with Conor and Jon.

There were mega stars in the past that the UFC pushed, like GSP, Anderson and Brock, but none of them displayed behaviors like Conor and Jon. It's myopic business from the UFC to put so much of their focus on these two
 
The NBA is dealing with a similar crisis. It can’t find stars to replace the old ones that are almost retired.

I mean, fighters are fighting less, card quality has dropped, no rivalries, no pure hatred in the fights, it’s a business not a sport, early stoppages and USADA are all hindering MMA. It’s become a sport, not a fight.

I just watched a video of a Pride promo where Wandy says he’s gonna go angry into the next fight because of Arona disrespecting him.That makes you want to tune in. But nowadays it’s fake squabbles and shit talks but no one really hates each other. Everything has become about cashing a check.

The UFC used to be a family business and now it’s corporate. The employees are just following suit.

You can’t build stars if all you’re thinking about is how to profit right now. Stars need to be built up and you do that by having high card quality that makes people tune in to watch the stars and then learn about to next up and comers on the main card and prelims.

This is all caused by hyper capitalism

The UFC doesn’t want to build up stars, they want you to watch, eat shit and enjoy it. They just want your attention and they don’t care what the product is.. as long as you slightly give a shit and will tune in and pay they are happy.

They aren’t trying to sell PPV’s as much as just get you to tune in and watch garbage. It’s like Netflix MMA now.

They rather make you tune in and pay with your attention and let the advertisers try to sell you something via commercials rather than they try to sell you a PPV.
 
conor and jones name will be relevant for a 100 years to come
the best and hardest resume (jones)
and the man who made mma famous (conor)

basicaly you favorite fighters name will be long forgotten
but not these two
wether you like it or not.agree or disagree
 
