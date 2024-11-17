  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Jon’s win streak is illegitimate

Yankee said:
Cry more

<JonesLaugh>
Click to expand...
dude is really sitting alone in dark room really feeling a certain way right now.


giphy.gif
 
Come on now, he beat basically everybody at light heavyweight in his time. Steroid allegation is a fair criticism but he’s obviously a talented fighter regardless.
 
Jon didn't cherry pick at LHW. Jon beat DC and Gus down there. You can cite the cheating though, that's legitimate claim. The Cherry picking has only been at HW.
 
PulsingJones said:
He was caught abusing PEDs and selectively fought a geriatric coming of a life changing KO by a Ford Escort.

Next question
Click to expand...
You are a damn lie. Jones pissed hot twice. That's it. Abusing steroids my ass.

Jones selectively fought my ass. That's just a lame excuse you pulled out of your butt hurt ass.

You are just another butt hurt Jones hating crybaby b*tch mad because he beat all of your favorite fighters.

Cry more.

Next question?
 
Latest posts

