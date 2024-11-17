Jon’s win streak is illegitimate

PulsingJones said: He was caught abusing PEDs and selectively fought a geriatric coming of a life changing KO by a Ford Escort.



Next question Click to expand...

You are a damn lie. Jones pissed hot twice. That's it. Abusing steroids my ass.Jones selectively fought my ass. That's just a lame excuse you pulled out of your butt hurt ass.You are just another butt hurt Jones hating crybaby b*tch mad because he beat all of your favorite fighters.Cry more.Next question?