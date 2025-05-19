Jon’s a Pussy

The evidence has been piling up for the past several years and it’s not debatable at this point. It is an objective fact. Jon ‘Bones’ Jones has become a pussy.



He was once a savage and a killer that went through a gauntlet to get the title and defend it multiple times, but those days are long gone. He’s another example of wealth killing a fighter’s hunger, which is fine. The problem is no other fighter has held a division hostage quite like this. This guy brought a geriatric, washed up Stipe coming off a vicious KO loss out of semi-retirement just so he could avoid Aspinall.



He’s at risk of being remembered more for this absolutely disgraceful debacle than being a fighter if he doesn’t act fast. The drug stuff put a whole in his legacy but this could end up erasing it altogether.