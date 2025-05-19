Jon’s a Pussy

The evidence has been piling up for the past several years and it’s not debatable at this point. It is an objective fact. Jon ‘Bones’ Jones has become a pussy.

He was once a savage and a killer that went through a gauntlet to get the title and defend it multiple times, but those days are long gone. He’s another example of wealth killing a fighter’s hunger, which is fine. The problem is no other fighter has held a division hostage quite like this. This guy brought a geriatric, washed up Stipe coming off a vicious KO loss out of semi-retirement just so he could avoid Aspinall.

He’s at risk of being remembered more for this absolutely disgraceful debacle than being a fighter if he doesn’t act fast. The drug stuff put a whole in his legacy but this could end up erasing it altogether.
 
Everyone's cool with GSP beating a one eye Bisping and retiring. I don't see the difference. Jones/GSP/Silva are going to be the 3 people argue about in the GOAT debate for years. Doesn't matter what Jones does his legacy is LHW and sealed.

Goalposts shifted already. People said Jones was scared to fight HW, now he's champ and defended his title. I would also say it's no different from DC defending his HW title against Lewis, I'd say old Stipe is even better.
 
He's a big name in the twilight of his career who is in this current position because of UFC's managerial impotence.
 
He's one of the greatest fighters to ever live, it's impossible for him to be a pussy.

Truth is, there's multiple layers that the fans don't see, finances being a big one. It's not a coincidence the UFC can't keep any of their stars happy.

Jon is in a unique position where he literally gains next to nothing by defeating whoever his next opponent may be, so he has to have additional incentives that the UFC doesn't seem intent on delivering on.
 
Wealth didn't kill Conor's hunger. Or his thirst, for that matter.
 
Tweak896 said:
Everyone's cool with GSP beating a one eye Bisping and retiring. I don't see the difference. Jones/GSP/Silva are going to be the 3 people argue about in the GOAT debate for years. Doesn't matter what Jones does his legacy is LHW and sealed.

Goalposts shifted already. People said Jones was scared to fight HW, now he's champ and defended his title. I would also say it's no different from DC defending his HW title against Lewis, I'd say old Stipe is even better.
What did GSP do after he beat Bisping? He vacated a month later and the division moved along. If you don't see the difference in Jon belt squatting, giving Stipe an undeserved fight for "legacy" there's no real discussion here, because it's nothing similar. You thinking there's no difference is weird as fuck tbh.
 
I doubt one of the best fighters ever fears any human. He's a psychopath and probably thinks Aspinall is nothing to him. I get the frustration though. Jones is a garbage human and is ruining our fun.
 
tritestill said:
What did GSP do after he beat Bisping? He vacated a month later and the division moved along. If you don't see the difference in Jon belt squatting, giving Stipe an undeserved fight for "legacy" there's no real discussion here, because it's nothing similar. You thinking there's no difference is weird as fuck tbh.
This.

Doesn't Jones technically have the longest HW "title reign" now based on time?


All while never fighting the number 1 guy....

One fucking defense against an effectively retired fighter.
 
Tweak896 said:
Everyone's cool with GSP beating a one eye Bisping and retiring. I don't see the difference. Jones/GSP/Silva are going to be the 3 people argue about in the GOAT debate for years. Doesn't matter what Jones does his legacy is LHW and sealed.

Goalposts shifted already. People said Jones was scared to fight HW, now he's champ and defended his title. I would also say it's no different from DC defending his HW title against Lewis, I'd say old Stipe is even better.
Don't forget, D.C. also fought a younger Stipe twice and lost both times!

GrTvSZ-W4AAy9Yl.jpg

*Photo may not be to scale
 
Tweak896 said:
Everyone's cool with GSP beating a one eye Bisping and retiring. I don't see the difference. Jones/GSP/Silva are going to be the 3 people argue about in the GOAT debate for years. Doesn't matter what Jones does his legacy is LHW and sealed.

Goalposts shifted already. People said Jones was scared to fight HW, now he's champ and defended his title. I would also say it's no different from DC defending his HW title against Lewis, I'd say old Stipe is even better.
GSP had the decency to vacate as soon as he realized he wasn't going to fight at any point in the near future. I'm a massive GSP fan, but if he chose to hang onto the belt while refusing to fight the interim champ, I'd be trashing him too.
 
1. Paralysis by analysis. The undefeated record has psychologically yoked him. Any chance of a loss has become "too risky".
2. No more balls. Career-long steroid use destroyed his natural testosterone production.
3. Insecurity. Otherwise he would've had the confidence to compete without doping.
4. Narcissism. Possible psychopathy. Self explanatory.
 
