Jon’s a P*ssy

tritestill said: What did GSP do after he beat Bisping? He vacated a month later and the division moved along. If you don't see the difference in Jon belt squatting, giving Stipe an undeserved fight for "legacy" there's no real discussion here, because it's nothing similar. You thinking there's no difference is weird as fuck tbh.

*Photo may not be to scale Don't forget, D.C. also fought a younger Stipe twice and lost both times!*Photo may not be to scale

Skarsgard said: GSP had the decency to vacate as soon as he realized he wasn't going to fight at any point in the near future. I'm a massive GSP fan, but if he chose to hang onto the belt while refusing to fight the interim champ, I'd be trashing him too.

Jones was supposed to fight Stipe almost directly after Gane, then got injured and it took a year to get the fight done. I'm sick of waiting for them to announce this fight or not now, but the time wasted is for negotiations. Do I think Jones listening to negotiations to defend his belt instead of retiring immediately makes him a pussy? No. Actually don't think either guy is a pussy.Those fights were such a waste, it felt like a double retirement trilogy for the belt. Plus how many eyepokes and fouls in each fight they got dirtier each time, last fight was truly horrible on both guys.I guess but it's a different situation for each guy. Jones could've said nope never fighting again, but he kept door open for negotiation. We've waited almost a year for Belal to defend his WW title, the HW division is more cursed so I guess even now it's not the craziest situation yet.