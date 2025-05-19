Jon’s a P*ssy

The evidence has been piling up for the past several years and it’s not debatable at this point. It is an objective fact. Jon ‘Bones’ Jones has become a pussy.

He was once a savage and a killer that went through a gauntlet to get the title and defend it multiple times, but those days are long gone. He’s another example of wealth killing a fighter’s hunger, which is fine. The problem is no other fighter has held a division hostage quite like this. This guy brought a geriatric, washed up Stipe coming off a vicious KO loss out of semi-retirement just so he could avoid Aspinall.

He’s at risk of being remembered more for this absolutely disgraceful debacle than being a fighter if he doesn’t act fast. The drug stuff put a whole in his legacy but this could end up erasing it altogether.
 
Everyone's cool with GSP beating an one eye Bisping and retiring. I don't see the difference. Jones/GSP/Silva are going to be the 3 people argue about in the GOAT debate for years. Doesn't matter what Jones does his legacy is LHW and sealed.

Goalposts shifted already. People said Jones was scared to fight HW, now he's champ and defended his title. I would also say it's no different from DC defending his HW title against Lewis, I'd say old Stipe is even better.
 
He's one of the greatest fighters to ever live, it's impossible for him to be a pussy.

Truth is, there's multiple layers that the fans don't see, finances being a big one. It's not a coincidence the UFC can't keep any of their stars happy.

Jon is in a unique position where he literally gains next to nothing by defeating whoever his next opponent may be, so he has to have additional incentives that the UFC doesn't seem intent on delivering on.
 
What did GSP do after he beat Bisping? He vacated a month later and the division moved along. If you don't see the difference in Jon belt squatting, giving Stipe an undeserved fight for "legacy" there's no real discussion here, because it's nothing similar. You thinking there's no difference is weird as fuck tbh.
 
This.

Doesn't Jones technically have the longest HW "title reign" now based on time?


All while never fighting the number 1 guy....

One fucking defense against an effectively retired fighter.
 
Don't forget, D.C. also fought a younger Stipe twice and lost both times!

GrTvSZ-W4AAy9Yl.jpg

*Photo may not be to scale
 
GSP had the decency to vacate as soon as he realized he wasn't going to fight at any point in the near future. I'm a massive GSP fan, but if he chose to hang onto the belt while refusing to fight the interim champ, I'd be trashing him too.
 
The reasons why we didn't see him fight Ngannou, Pavlovich, or Aspinall when he had the chance:

1. Paralysis by analysis. The undefeated record has psychologically yoked him. Any chance of a loss has become "too risky".
2. No more balls. Career-long steroid use destroyed his natural testosterone production.
3. Insecurity. Otherwise he would've had the confidence to compete without doping.

Fighters have ducked, they've cheated, but I've never seen a fighter cheat, duck and belt squat like this before.
 
I completely agree with you on that......but he also forgot to mention that Bisping was the title holder.....Bisping could have fought anybody and defended. GSP gave Bisping a chance to defeat the goat ww and get some extra pvp points.

GSP wasn't a pussy.....he was already retired and returned for a title fight. Jones fights once every couple of years and clogged up both LHW and HW. There is an interim champ at HW (it's a bullshit title but whatever) and a HW champ and this has been going on for a long time.

Jon is not a pussy for holding up two divisions in a row.....Jon is a pussy for using performance enhancing drugs. This is indeed nothing similar to GSP
 
Jones was supposed to fight Stipe almost directly after Gane, then got injured and it took a year to get the fight done. I'm sick of waiting for them to announce this fight or not now, but the time wasted is for negotiations. Do I think Jones listening to negotiations to defend his belt instead of retiring immediately makes him a pussy? No. Actually don't think either guy is a pussy.

Don't forget, D.C. also fought a younger Stipe twice and lost both times!

Those fights were such a waste, it felt like a double retirement trilogy for the belt. Plus how many eyepokes and fouls in each fight they got dirtier each time, last fight was truly horrible on both guys.

GSP had the decency to vacate as soon as he realized he wasn't going to fight at any point in the near future. I'm a massive GSP fan, but if he chose to hang onto the belt while refusing to fight the interim champ, I'd be trashing him too.
I guess but it's a different situation for each guy. Jones could've said nope never fighting again, but he kept door open for negotiation. We've waited almost a year for Belal to defend his WW title, the HW division is more cursed so I guess even now it's not the craziest situation yet.
 
You guys need to chill it with the fighter bashing on Jon Jones :rolleyes:
 
Jones was supposed to fight Stipe almost directly after Gane, then got injured and it took a year to get the fight done. I'm sick of waiting for them to announce this fight or not now, but the time wasted is for negotiations. Do I think Jones listening to negotiations to defend his belt instead of retiring immediately makes him a pussy? No. Actually don't think either guy is a pussy.
Belt squatting during "negotiations" is the same as vacating to avoid ducking and belt squatting...defending him fighting Stipe is just as ridiculous as your aforementioned claim.
 
