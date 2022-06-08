Movies JOKER: FOLIE A DEUX (Final Trailer, post #438)

Dragonlordxxxxx

Dragonlordxxxxx

Update: June 7, 2022

JOKER Sequel Officially in the Works with Joaquin Phoenix to Star and Todd Phillips to Write and Direct

joker-movie-review-2019.jpeg


The team behind Joker is ready to laugh it up once again, with filmmaker Todd Phillips officially confirming he has completed a script for a sequel to his Oscar-winning 2019 film.

Phillips shared a cover page to the script, co-written with Joker collaborator Scott Silver, along with a photo of star Joaquin Phoenix reading its pages. Phillips also revealed the working title is Joker: Folie à deux, a reference to a medical term for a mental disorder that affects two or more individuals.

Phoenix earned a best actor Oscar for the role of Arthur Fleck, a troubled man who evolves into a folk villain type figure by the end of the story. Joker earned $1.07 billion globally, a staggering sum for a film that had a relatively modest budget by comic book movie standards. In all, Joker received 11 Oscar nominations, with composer Hildur Gudnadottir winning for best score in addition to Phoenix’s win. Joker was praised for playing more like an early Martin Scorsese film than a comic book movie, though it did have some comic book tie-ins, including the inclusion of a young Bruce Wayne.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news in 2019 that Phillips would return to write a Joker sequel, and last week reported that the filmmaker may serve as an advisor of some sort on future DC projects for Warner Bros.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/joker-2-title-revealed-1235160921/

 
Man it’s going to be tough to follow up what they did the 1st time. But.. I didn’t have faith in the 1st version and they did a great job, so armed with that evidence imma give them a chance this time.


Hope they come up with something great that doesn’t compromise what they accomplished the 1st time around.
 
I'll wait until we see more before I say "it is going to be shit"
I didnt expect much from the first and thought it was great.

The title makes me a bit worried they are going to bring in Harley though due to "Folie A Deux"
 
NoSmilez said:
It is going to be shit. They should try to leave it alone.
A bad sequel does not take away from the original film. The third GF was awful but GF1&2 are considered all-time great films.
 
DaleBoca said:
A bad sequel does not take away from the original film. The third GF was awful but GF1&2 are considered all-time great films.
GF 2 is unique because it is a prequel/sequel. I don't think there are many sequels that are successful when it comes to drama. It's like if they made Taxi Driver 2. You can look at the movies that the joker takes inspiration from. There are no sequels.
 
Hey, as long as they got all the original people involved, I'm all for it.
 
NoSmilez said:
Writer is responsible for hangover 2 and 3.
I just checked and Todd Phillips as a writter..yeah. Joker is the only one haha
But its also with Scott Silver who did the joker with him, and has done The Fighter and 8 Mile (never watched it cause im not an eminem fan but its got an ok rating on imdb)

I'll just wait and see
Could be great again.
Could be shit
 
suppose the story will now follow him becoming the leader of his clowny cult, this has potential to be total shit I'll keep my expectations low
 
Eh, if Batman doesn't show up what's the point? The film could work, but I'm having a hard time seeing how this could be something worthwhile.
 
I’m pretty optimistic that it’ll be better than the first movie, which was good but not great.

I’m hearing the plot will involve either 2 jokers or Harley Quinn. Here’s hoping they took up Willem Dafoe’s pitch.
 
