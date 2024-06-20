BoxerMaurits
Sucks the fight is off, but atleast Peregrino is being honest here, no excuses (read caption):
“I used tainted supplements”Tbh I find his honesty refreshing over the whole "I don't know guys I didn't use roids I swear" excuse we see so often.
Sucks, but atleast Peregrino is being honest here, no excuses (read caption):
“I did a heart surgery and didn’t tell anyone about it”“I used tainted supplements”
Juice shots?"I could have hidden in the mountains or gone to Thailand to hide as many do and are not tested..."
shots fired
How fucking psyched are you for this weekend, bud??lmao at failing a Saudi test.
Same thing happened with Bonnar when he fought Anderson I think. He used em for something else and wasnt expecting to get the call.
ohh okLittle different I think. I believe he suffered an arm injury and didn't want to pull out of such a big fight so he took some to try and recover from the injury in time for the fight and hopefully be clear by then.
I don't believe him.
No one ever pops for steroids, it's always from tainted supplements.