News Joilton Lutterbach admits using “Juice” 3 months before cancelled Shara Bullet fight

Will Lutterbach get another fight in the UFC?

BoxerMaurits said:
Sucks, but atleast Peregrino is being honest here, no excuses (read caption):



UFC gives form to fill when u sign contract with them, one of questions is about PEDs usage. If u are honest and admit it u get "pass". They just wait while until they test you. So his contract should be still valid...
 
Chances are they'll give him at least 1 fight, hell they still havent cut walt harris
 
Same thing happened with Bonnar when he fought Anderson I think. He used em for something else and wasnt expecting to get the call.
 
HHJ said:
Same thing happened with Bonnar when he fought Anderson I think. He used em for something else and wasnt expecting to get the call.
Little different I think. I believe he suffered an arm injury and didn't want to pull out of such a big fight so he took some to try and recover from the injury in time for the fight and hopefully be clear by then.
 
Momentosis said:
Little different I think. I believe he suffered an arm injury and didn't want to pull out of such a big fight so he took some to try and recover from the injury in time for the fight and hopefully be clear by then.
ohh ok
 
I just realised that Joilton Lutterbach is Peregrino from TUF Sonnen vs Wanderlei
 
