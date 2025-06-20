Media Johny Hendricks is now a copper in Texas

Meanwhile Georges still looking like this


As a GSP fan, I was not fond of Hendricks. I respected his talented, but didn't like his many excuses and likely PED use. JH certainly had a great run through the WW division when he was in his prime, but fell apart rapidly once drug testing came into effect

I hope Hendricks is happy and respect that he is serving his community as a police officer. Its a tough job, but very important.
 
I remember reading about this a few years ago

"What I told everybody was, as soon as I retired, I was going to fall off the face of the earth,” Hendricks recently told MMA Junkie.

Until the past few weeks, that held true. Hendricks, 37, who now works full-time as a Texas police officer, had largely not been heard from. Largely inactive on social media, he’d seemingly vanished.

A key figure in the history of the UFC welterweight division, Hendricks still assisted on the local scene with wrestling from time to time. That’s the...
Apparently, he coaches Kevin Holland too.

We are just few days removed of the 9th anniversary of this fight. Most people thought Johny should have got the nod but GSP got the decision and vacated the title.

If Johny would have gotten that fight, his life might be completely different. Same with GSP to some extent as well.

Going into the decision, I thought that GSP had lost.

Johny also made some stupid financial decisions with Bigg Rigg Steakhouse and buying that...
robbie said:
Wym gsp was on roids too
 
Say what you want, but that is one cop that could fuck some shit up. Good for him. Hopefully, he didn’t squander all of his earnings and still has some cushion.
 
Just rewatched his fight with TJ Grant. Jesus Grant beat the shit out of him.
 
