Johnny Walker's chin.....

Tell me your MMA career is over without telling me......Like Rockhold, Garbrandt, Reem, Iceman, when that chin goes, it is hard to beat the top guys.
 
A glass jaw is the worst thing for any fighter
Wlad klitschko was able to perfect a style to protect his fragile jaw, but not many could

Wlad has an iron jaw when compared to that goof walker

Every fighter at least goes into their fight with the goof knowing they have a punchers chance at the very least
 
Johnny Walker is the only fighter that I've ever known to injure himself during a celebration.

LepKSZOPTF4RlpMNru.webp


Possibly the biggest glass-cannon in the history of MMA.
 
Tell me your MMA career is over without telling me......Like Rockhold, Garbrandt, Reem, Iceman, when that chin goes, it is hard to beat the top guys.
I wonder if he ever had a chin. I think he's a lot more like Erick Silva than the other guys mentioned. Just never that good.
 
Rio is probably too quick of a turnaround, but maybe Walker vs Volkan for the Saudi card would be cool. Or whatever country Volkan can get into.

Respect the glass cannons this sport needs them. Not everyone can be a champion
 
Truth.

War Melvin. One of the most brutal to ever do it.

And one of the chinniest
and still he had the biggest sets of balls of all fighters. the midget litereally took on guys up to 100 pounds heavier in kickboxing tournaments and in mma.

manhoef with khabibs chin would be super scary
 
JOhnny-walker.jpeg

flat,750x,075,f-pad,750x1000,f8f8f8.u1.jpg

Everybody knows Walker drowns in Irish bush^^
 
Tell me your MMA career is over without telling me......Like Rockhold, Garbrandt, Reem, Iceman, when that chin goes, it is hard to beat the top guys.
Overeem's chin never seemed any weaker at the end of his career compared to the beginning, it just seems getting rocked fucks up his nervous system and he doesn't recover well.
 
Remember when a jab slightly brushed his skin and he forgot where he was..... Imagine a full impact jab.
 
