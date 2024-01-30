Johnny Walker's chin.....

Johnny Walker is the only fighter that I've ever known to injure himself during a celebration.
Aye, tbh this guy is probably even more famous than Walker for this, despite nobody knowing who he actually is...
Tell me your MMA career is over without telling me......Like Rockhold, Garbrandt, Reem, Iceman, when that chin goes, it is hard to beat the top guys.
Johnny Walker is the only fighter that I've ever known to injure himself during a celebration.
Possibly the biggest glass-cannon in the history of MMA.
Truth.Melvin Manhoef is the GOAT glass cannon. Always exciting to see who will crumble first
Melvin vs Lawler was one of the most one sided beatings a victor has ever had in the sport. Robbie was tough as a coffin nail.Melvin Manhoef is the GOAT glass cannon. Always exciting to see who will crumble first
Worked for Bigfoot!If Overeem can overcome it, then Walker can.
All he needs is a Post-Usada approach.
And horse meat.
More fighter than you Mr NobodyJohnny Walker is more than fighter.
Truth.
War Melvin. One of the most brutal to ever do it.
And one of the chinniest
Tell me your MMA career is over without telling me......Like Rockhold, Garbrandt, Reem, Iceman, when that chin goes, it is hard to beat the top guys.