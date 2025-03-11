cristoninoMartin
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Mar 7, 2025
- Messages
- 17
- Reaction score
- 67
Dumb take.
The low hands are in better position for underhooks to defend takedowns
And they disguise his punches since they tend to start from a position not in the center focal point of the opponent, making them harder to read and defend.
I've seen this same bad take quite a few times over the years from idiots who aren't smart enough to grasp that the way striking works in MMA is going to be different than the traditional boxing/kickboxing fundamentals which are based on a sport with no takedowns.
Probably shouldn't be surprised that a guy most well known for starring in everyone else's highlight reels has a retarded take on the striking of a 2 sport 2 division champ.
Prosopagnosia, also known as face blindness, is a condition that makes it hard to recognize faces. It can affect a person's ability to recognize their own face, as well as the faces of others. Sufferers of Prosopagnosia rely on secondary characteristics such as hairstyle, color, facial hair, accessories, etc. To Prosopagnosia patients- Clark Kent literally disappears and becomes Superman when he takes his glasses off. They were relying on the glasses to identify this person.