Dumb take.

The low hands are in better position for underhooks to defend takedowns

And they disguise his punches since they tend to start from a position not in the center focal point of the opponent, making them harder to read and defend.

I've seen this same bad take quite a few times over the years from idiots who aren't smart enough to grasp that the way striking works in MMA is going to be different than the traditional boxing/kickboxing fundamentals which are based on a sport with no takedowns.

Probably shouldn't be surprised that a guy most well known for starring in everyone else's highlight reels has a retarded take on the striking of a 2 sport 2 division champ.
 
jeff7b9 said:
Both can be true. There are benefits to fighting with your hands down and Poatan has average defense at best. He's almost always willing to take one to give one.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Prosopagnosia, also known as face blindness, is a condition that makes it hard to recognize faces. It can affect a person's ability to recognize their own face, as well as the faces of others. Sufferers of Prosopagnosia rely on secondary characteristics such as hairstyle, color, facial hair, accessories, etc. To Prosopagnosia patients- Clark Kent literally disappears and becomes Superman when he takes his glasses off. They were relying on the glasses to identify this person.

In addition to Prosopagnosia, many sufferers also have mild-to-severe autism or Asperger's syndrome, causing them to miss social cues or be generally socially inept. They might have an outburst where they relay useless and unfunny information such as "This person looks like another person", unaware that they're not contributing or producing humor as intended. Fellow sufferers will accept this, as it's exactly what they would (and often) do. This encourages all parties involved in their flawed thinking, which involves a great deal of confirmation bias- they are unable to read the people that don't react to such statements. They simply cannot process the concept that the vast majority of people look at faces to recognize others, and they are unable to grasp that saying "someone looks like someone else" isn't comedy, humor or actual wit.

Disagree? You're one of them. Now you know why people don't laugh at your "jokes".
You posted a picture of someone who looks nothing like him, but has the same color hair. Amazing.

At this point, (because I've had this conversation 1000 times) your only recourse is to personally insult me in some way or imply that I'm angry. This further demonstrates how shallow your perception of the world is. Have fun!
 
