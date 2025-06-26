News Johnny Walker vs Monyane Zhang; Aljamain Sterling vs Brian Ortega Announced || UFC SHANGHAI || Aug 23

If Sterling does another Dab, he should retire. With Walker Johnny, we could literally see two Dabs in one night, that would be amazing.
 
Hopefully Aljo fights like he wants a post fight interview this time
 
Ortega vs Aljo being the co-main under Walker its some scandalous shit.

And before you guys mention the chinese dude, we just had two americans headlining in Baku and are getting two brazilians headlining Noche 3.
 
I got Ortega. I think he’ll shutdown the ground game and he actually has some pretty decent striking and power. I could see him finishing aljo.
 
3 rounder vs 5 rounder maybe. They don't want Aljo stinking the joint up for 5 rounds perhaps, or the fighters themselves preferred 3 rounds.
 
Good fights but Sterling vs. Ortega should definitely be the main event
 
Thought Ortega wanted to go to LW?
 
Yeah... But when Dana is giving out money like it's the Nelk Boys, you fight like Max vs Gaethje.
 
Sure, but Walker is definitely the B-side in this matchup. The UFC is trying to make Zhang a star in China, and hoping that he destroys Johnny Walker in highlight reel fashion.
 
