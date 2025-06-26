News Johnny Walker vs MingYang Zhang; Aljamain Sterling vs Brian Ortega Announced || UFC SHANGHAI || Aug 23

If Sterling does another Dab, he should retire. With Walker Johnny, we could literally see two Dabs in one night, that would be amazing.
 
Ortega vs Aljo being the co-main under Walker its some scandalous shit.

And before you guys mention the chinese dude, we just had two americans headlining in Baku and are getting two brazilians headlining Noche 3.
 
I got Ortega. I think he’ll shutdown the ground game and he actually has some pretty decent striking and power. I could see him finishing aljo.
 
3 rounder vs 5 rounder maybe. They don't want Aljo stinking the joint up for 5 rounds perhaps, or the fighters themselves preferred 3 rounds.
 
Sure, but Walker is definitely the B-side in this matchup. The UFC is trying to make Zhang a star in China, and hoping that he destroys Johnny Walker in highlight reel fashion.
 
I'm actually intrigued by Ortega vs Sterling. Would love to see somebody tangle up with Ortega and challenge his BJJ. I imagine ortega would likely be trying to strike.
 
Ortega vs Aljo should give us a pretty high level, fun grappling match unless the boys choose to stand and bang but I doubt.

Zhang vs Walker on the other hand? Zhang is going to end Walker which makes me sad cause I like Walker but his chin is shot and Zhang damn near created a murder scene when he fought Anthony Smith.
 
Dont get putting Ortega/Sterling as co main in China. If that fight isnt headlining its own fight night it should absolutely be on 319 PPV in Aug. That card needs a co main and atleast one more big fight. This would have worked nicely on that main card. PUtting it in China and not even as main event is just weird.
 
