News Johnny Fisher is set to fight in Co-op Live Manchester on August 24 | Opponent TBA

Who should The Romford Bull fight next?

Nathan Gorman, Solomon Dacres, David Adeleye, Dave Allen, Fabio Wardley, Frazer Clarke, or maybe someone else?
 
BoxerMaurits said:
If it's next month it's most likely a squash match against my local newsagent.
 
BoxerMaurits said:
Or maybe Thomas Carty? He also has a fight coming up:




I met him at the Copper Box in London last weekend.
Very friendly guy:

1720541809227.jpeg
 
