Johnny Eye Poke Jones

BowserJr

BowserJr

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Oct 27, 2006
Messages
8,885
Reaction score
2,761
Inspired by the other thread

How many fights has Jones had since they implemented the stricter no eye poke rules?
 
The only guy that can beat Jones...

The real GOAT
20140402082116_1DX_1494.JPG
 
BowserJr said:
Inspired by the other thread

How many fights has Jones had since they implemented the stricter no eye poke rules?
Click to expand...
can you calculate the average eyepokes in the ufc per average every fight??
pretty sure jones eyepokes are average

does that mean the rest of the fighters are eyepoke cheat as well?
just curious if you do really care about facts
 
orca said:
can you calculate the average eyepokes in the ufc per average every fight??
pretty sure jones eyepokes are average

does that mean the rest of the fighters are eyepoke cheat as well?
just curious if you do really care about facts
Click to expand...
Apparently you dont



 
weak cry about injustice
strong focus on their game

82.jpg
 
Hate thread
The guy didn't eye poke anyone for at least 4 years
 
If he had of just been disqualified in any fight years ago it might have copped him on.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BennyOcean
Eye Pokes Should Be Illegal
Replies
16
Views
636
joy2day
joy2day

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,266
Messages
56,438,946
Members
175,220
Latest member
TopG

Share this page

Back
Top