Johnny Eblen wishes he could fight Dricus du Plessis, plans to explore free agency in 2025

MMAddict21

MMAddict21

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jan 15, 2011
Messages
2,815
Reaction score
159
www.thescore.com

Eblen wishes he could fight Du Plessis, eyes free agency in 2025

Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen believes he would beat UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis. But thanks to exclusive contracts and the overall nature of the fight business, there's no way he can find out for sure.Undefeated as a pro and widely regarded as the top middleweight...
www.thescore.com www.thescore.com

Very interesting. Dude is a beast and there’s literally no one for him to fight in Bellator/PFL.
 
The man is an absolute monster, but the article says that his deal expires at the end of 2025 , 23 months is a long time in this sport , he might not be the same person by then
 
I'd love to see him get some high level fights sooner than that -- hopefully he doesn't take too much damage in the interim.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
Dricus du Plessis reveals DM conversation with Sean Strickland
2 3 4
Replies
69
Views
4K
Dirty Frank
Dirty Frank
Kowboy On Sherdog
Dricus Du Plessis Doesn’t Regret Sean Strickland Trash Talk
2 3 4
Replies
68
Views
3K
Qays Stetkevich
Qays Stetkevich
Kowboy On Sherdog
Dricus du Plessis reveals fine for jumping fence to meet Donald Trump
2 3
Replies
50
Views
3K
Cooliox
Cooliox
Kowboy On Sherdog
  • Poll
Dricus du Plessis Claims UFC 294’s Khamzat Chimaev Would Lose to Sean Strickland ‘Every Day of the W
2 3
Replies
53
Views
4K
C0NCH3TO
C0NCH3TO
Kowboy On Sherdog
UFC Commentator Laura Sanko Weighs in on Sean Strickland-Dricus Du Plessis Brawl
3 4 5
Replies
81
Views
4K
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,055
Messages
55,046,653
Members
174,570
Latest member
LEADS83XX

Share this page

Back
Top