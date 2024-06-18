BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 11,835
- Reaction score
- 39,917
Last edited:
The Spaniard will be ready to jump in if necessary:I thought Costello van Steenis would get the title-shot, as he won a so called title eliminator against Gregory Babene last month.
Also, Eblen and Edwards fought each other about 9 months ago, and both guys did fight just one more time after their first meeting. Why this rematch?
I thought Costello van Steenis would get the title-shot, as he won a so called title eliminator against Gregory Babene last month.
Also, Eblen and Edwards fought each other about 9 months ago, and both guys did fight just one more time after their first meeting. Why this rematch?
Yeah that makes senseThey announced that Edwards Vs Jeffery and Costello Vs Babene were both title eliminators because PFLator.
Pretty sad if 40-year old Brunson is the best they can do.Nothing of interest for Eblen over there. I wouldnt be surprised if he wins this he doesnt fight Costello next.
if they do a PPV end of the year I could see him fighting Brunson.
Like when RIZIN had nothing left for JiroGOAT and they booked him against CB Dollaway.Pretty sad if 40-year old Brunson is the best they can do.
Pretty sad if 40-year old Brunson is the best they can do.
Or Usman Nurmagomedov fighting 40-year old versions of Bendo and Primus---the same guys Chandler was beating 5 years earlier.Like when RIZIN had nothing left for JiroGOAT and they booked him against CB Dollaway.
Primus has looked great against Miranda and Barnaoui though. He may be 39 but he's not out of his prime.Or Usman Nurmagomedov fighting 40-year old versions of Bendo and Primus---the same guys Chandler was beating 5 years earlier.
I don't doubt that a few Bellator champs are really good and would be top contenders in the UFC (possibly champs), but it's hard to know their ceiling when they face that kind of poor competition.
He's never been a top-tier LW, though. He spent most of his career fighting once a year and lost to the few top guys he fought (besides that flukey "win" over Chandler). Bendo was nearly a decade past his prime when Primus beat him by decision.Primus has looked great against Miranda and Barnaoui though. He may be 39 but he's not out of his prime.
He's justifiably a 2-1 favorite over Renfro this week.
Kind of like Clay and Jason Guida. Clay was never a champ in the UFC or other major org but has been a solid fighter for 20 years. His brother, with a 19-28-2 record who never made it to the UFC...not so much.Fabian's like the dollar store version of Leon.
His best win is against Barnaoui and that wasn't even long ago. Barnaoui is a top tier fighter. It's the fight that got him the title shot against Usman. How does one ascend into top tier status if not beating top tier fighters?He's never been a top-tier LW, though. He spent most of his career fighting once a year and lost to the few top guys he fought (besides that flukey "win" over Chandler). Bendo was nearly a decade past his prime when Primus beat him by decision.
And this is just a ridiculous statement. I hate this fight too and can even agree there's not many interesting fights for Eblen in Bellator (there are better ones than this re-match but I disgress) but to compare Fabian Edwards' career to Jason Guida's is genuinely insulting to Fabian. A better comparison would be Patricky Pitbull or Ninja Rua. He's a much more accomplished fighter than Jason Guida ever was. Also not that it even matters but Clay Guida was the inaugural Strikeforce 155lb champion.Kind of like Clay and Jason Guida. Clay was never a champ in the UFC or other major org but has been a solid fighter for 20 years. His brother, with a 19-28-2 record who never made it to the UFC...not so much.
View attachment 1048656