Unheralded Truth
May 14, 2017
4,105
8,189
“Early next year, my contract expires, It’s just however that plays out. Maybe I fight once or don’t fight again, contract
expires. We’ll see what we do."
“I beat this guy (van Steenis), I’m not fighting the top five guys in the world, plain and simple. But I’m a top five guy, top
three, I think I’m the best. So it sucks when you’re there in capability and you can’t fight guys ranked either ahead of you,
just below of you. I just want to fight, but most importantly, I want to fight the best guys in the world. I want to fight the
Chimaevs, I want to fight the du Plessis’…there’s no capacity for me to do that with where I’m at currently.”