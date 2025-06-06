Media Johnny Eblen asking himself what he's fighting for in PFL

“Early next year, my contract expires, It’s just however that plays out. Maybe I fight once or don’t fight again, contract
expires. We’ll see what we do."

“I beat this guy (van Steenis), I’m not fighting the top five guys in the world, plain and simple. But I’m a top five guy, top
three, I think I’m the best. So it sucks when you’re there in capability and you can’t fight guys ranked either ahead of you,
just below of you. I just want to fight, but most importantly, I want to fight the best guys in the world. I want to fight the
Chimaevs, I want to fight the du Plessis’…there’s no capacity for me to do that with where I’m at currently.”
 
Would love to see Eblen in the UFC. As much as we like to trash Dana and the UFC, they still have most of the best fighters. Seems like he wants to move...
 
I've been wondering for a while now how he would perform in the UFC. Whether he could even make it into the top three, as he himself considers himself.
Some would say they don't want another lay-and-pray fighter. But I think he's significantly improved in other areas as well.
I would be happy if he gets a chance in the UFC to show us and himself what he's truly capable of.

EDIT: Seems PFL can´t handle the Bellator fighters...
 
Eblen would get ran through in the UFC. He barely beat Impa Kasanganay who was bottom level in the UFC.
 
On one side I'd love to see him in the UFC. On the other, I really hate watching him fight.
 
At this point, I have no idea why PFL bought Bellator, what a waste of money for them.
 
