Johnnie Walker is the best bang for your buck in the Scotch world.

When I first started drinking Scotch I looked down on Johnnie Walker.



I thought it was the Scotch version of Jack Daniels or Jim Beam.



In addition to that, I also read that blended Scotch was inferior to single malt Scotch.



But after me and my buddy did many blind taste tests, we've both come to the conclusion that Johnnie Walker is awesome.



Here's the order in which I'd rank the Scotch I've had (that I can remember)



1. Johnnie Walker gold reserve, which is amazing because it's not even the most expensive Scotch.

2. Johnnie Walker 18 year

3. Johnnie Walker double black

4. Tied between Johnnie Walker Blue, Red, Black (just get the red, it's cheaper)

5. Macallan 15

6. Kirkland 12 year, Macallan 12

7. Laphroaig

8. The Glenlivet 14

9. Monkey Shoulder

10. The Glenlivet 12

11. Glenmorangie

12. Finlaggan old reserve

13. Kirkland blended Scotch

14. Dewars

15. Chivas Regal

16. Johnnie Walker Green (which is weird because a lot of people love this one. I don't though)

17. All the stuff I can't remember

...

....

......

1028. Lismore single malt