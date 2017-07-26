John Wick Spinoff BALLERINA (First Trailer, post #60)

Lionsgate Plotting JOHN WICK Universe With BALLERINA Action Script

3cl7oKI.jpg


Lionsgate has won a bidding war to pick up a female-centric spec action script titled Ballerina that will serve as a platform for a possible John Wick spinoff.

Basil Iwanyk, whose Thunder Road banner is behind the hit Wick action franchise starring Keanu Reeves, will produce Ballerina.

Ballerina has been described as being in the vein of La Femme Nikita, the 1990 female-centric assassin movie that helped launch the career of filmmaker Luc Besson, but with a more pulpy, hyper-stylized bent a la Quentin Tarantino or Matthew Vaughn.

Details are being kept under the tutu, but the story is known to center on a young woman raised as an assassin who must hunt down the other assassins that murdered her family.

The script hit the studios last week, with Warner Bros. and Universal also vying for it, according to sources. Lionsgate saw in it potential to further grow its Wick franchise (a third movie is now in the works).

While Lionsgate is relishing the idea of a franchise expansion, the screenwriter behind Ballerina is living out a Hollywood dream.

The deal marks the first sale for Shay Hatten, a 23-year-old scribe who idolizes Shane Black (Lethal Weapon) and is currently working as a writer's assistant for Robert Downey Jr.’s production company, Team Downey. Hatten has been on an upward Hollywood trajectory since graduating from Loyola Marymount’s School of Film and Television in 2016. He snagged an internship at Team Downey while writing a black comedy script, Maximum King!, in his spare time, and that script led to representation at CAA and ended up on last year’s Black List and Blood List. Hatten was then upped by Downey to writer's assistant, providing script notes and coverage on the company's many projects while tackling what would become Ballerina on nights and weekends.

Lionsgate Plotting 'John Wick' Universe With 'Ballerina' Action Script (Exclusive)
 
So John Wick but with a chick, who cares, if it doesnt have The Reeves what it could possibly ammount to
 
Long kiss Goodnight was good enough...no need for more women trying to act as bad ass assassins and excite feminists
 
Last edited:
I'll probably make judgement after seeing Atomic Blonde. I can't imagine it being that much different, but who knows
 
JaegerIT said:
So John Wick but with a chick, who cares, if it doesnt have The Reeves what it could possibly ammount to
Click to expand...

This.

Just another fucked up franchise like Jack Reacher.

I'm going to become a chauvenist movie maker with double-birds for the PC police.
 
Do so many really like mini-men? I don't get it.
 
Soooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo a movie that's not O-Ren Ishii from Kill Bill.

K.
 
Kill Bill is hard top. Did Atomic Blonde come out yet? How is it? Is it better than KIll Bill?
 
loyalyolayal said:
I'm more into the lore of the Continental.
Click to expand...

Then it should be done with the interesting characters already introduced and John Wick can make litte cameo appearances...Bet you Scar-jo is what they have in mind for this.
 
I'm all for good action shootemups provided they are well made
 
