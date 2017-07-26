John Wick Spinoff BALLERINA (First Trailer, post #60)

Lionsgate Plotting JOHN WICK Universe With BALLERINA Action Script

Lionsgate has won a bidding war to pick up a female-centric spec action script titledthat will serve as a platform for a possiblespinoff.Basil Iwanyk, whose Thunder Road banner is behind the hitaction franchise starring Keanu Reeves, will producehas been described as being in the vein of, the 1990 female-centric assassin movie that helped launch the career of filmmaker Luc Besson, but with a more pulpy, hyper-stylized bent a la Quentin Tarantino or Matthew Vaughn.Details are being kept under the tutu, but the story is known to center on a young woman raised as an assassin who must hunt down the other assassins that murdered her family.The script hit the studios last week, with Warner Bros. and Universal also vying for it, according to sources. Lionsgate saw in it potential to further grow itsfranchise (a third movie is now in the works).While Lionsgate is relishing the idea of a franchise expansion, the screenwriter behindis living out a Hollywood dream.The deal marks the first sale for Shay Hatten, a 23-year-old scribe who idolizes Shane Black () and is currently working as a writer's assistant for Robert Downey Jr.’s production company, Team Downey. Hatten has been on an upward Hollywood trajectory since graduating from Loyola Marymount’s School of Film and Television in 2016. He snagged an internship at Team Downey while writing a black comedy script,, in his spare time, and that script led to representation at CAA and ended up on last year’s Black List and Blood List. Hatten was then upped by Downey to writer's assistant, providing script notes and coverage on the company's many projects while tackling what would becomeon nights and weekends.