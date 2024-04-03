John Sinclair R.I.P.

triptych

triptych

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jan 29, 2023
Messages
3,420
Reaction score
3,706
For those of you who know and dig MC5 , John Sinclair was an activist whovwas jailed for 2 days for having smoked a joint !! John Lennon dedicated a sing to him in '72 ....he was in jail for a short period if time , but this event stirred some shit among the U.S. counter-cukture movement.
R.I.P. John :(

ultimateclassicrock.com

John Sinclair, MC5 Manager and Activist, Dies at 82

John Sinclair, MC5 manager and activist, died in April 2024.
ultimateclassicrock.com ultimateclassicrock.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,205
Messages
55,338,576
Members
174,746
Latest member
yara kamel

Share this page

Back
Top