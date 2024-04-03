John Sinclair R.I.P.

John Sinclair, MC5 Manager and Activist, Dies at 82 John Sinclair, MC5 manager and activist, died in April 2024.

For those of you who know and dig MC5 , John Sinclair was an activist whovwas jailed for 2 days for having smoked a joint !! John Lennon dedicated a sing to him in '72 ....he was in jail for a short period if time , but this event stirred some shit among the U.S. counter-cukture movement.R.I.P. John