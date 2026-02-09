Interesting fight, definitely shows that the promotion has some faith in Chanco... though I get it. The guy is already 31 years old with (weird) name value and from a solid team. Gotta show some more urgency booking him than your average rando from DWCS.



Chanco has a Muay Thai background, but is in the gym everyday with elite grapplers. I fully expect Rebecki to wrestle him, but I don't know how much success he'll have. Rebecki is physically strong and aggressive with his wrestling pressure, but a bit undersized and one-dimensional with his attacks. That said, Chanco's MMA resume isn't as deep as it looks at first glance and he got dropped by his DWCS opponent. I could see him getting overwhelmed and outhustled by the veteran for sure... but Rebecki has his work cut out for him.