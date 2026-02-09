  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Rumored "John Pork" Zaynukov vs. Mateusz Rębecki in plans for UFC 328

Rebecki is 20-4 but is coming from a rough 2025. Remember that he rearranged Oral boi's face before that, though! Fun fighter.

Zaynukov is undefeated at 8-0 and will make his UFC debut, after competing on the Contender Series to earn a contract.

 
Interesting fight, definitely shows that the promotion has some faith in Chanco... though I get it. The guy is already 31 years old with (weird) name value and from a solid team. Gotta show some more urgency booking him than your average rando from DWCS.

Chanco has a Muay Thai background, but is in the gym everyday with elite grapplers. I fully expect Rebecki to wrestle him, but I don't know how much success he'll have. Rebecki is physically strong and aggressive with his wrestling pressure, but a bit undersized and one-dimensional with his attacks. That said, Chanco's MMA resume isn't as deep as it looks at first glance and he got dropped by his DWCS opponent. I could see him getting overwhelmed and outhustled by the veteran for sure... but Rebecki has his work cut out for him.
 
Rebecki going to come out of this one beat to shit as well?
 
not a good start for Zaynukov, guess he will have his first loss in the UFC
 
