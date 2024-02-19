PEB
Sunflower in support of Ukraine
@Steel
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2004
- Messages
- 30,057
- Reaction score
- 18,620
John I guess knows Clarence loves money an free time to drive his camper. He will now have the cash to charter a private jet without asking someone lol. This happened on the new season of last week I guess?
"John Oliver is offering Clarence Thomas $1 million a year to leave the SCOTUS bench.
The comedian highlighted what he said were Thomas' many conflicts of interest.
"HBO is not putting up the money for this. I am personally on the hook," Oliver said. "
"John Oliver is offering Clarence Thomas $1 million a year to leave the SCOTUS bench.
The comedian highlighted what he said were Thomas' many conflicts of interest.
"HBO is not putting up the money for this. I am personally on the hook," Oliver said. "