Social John Oliver offering Clarence Thomas 1 million a year for life if he steps down.

Sunflower in support of Ukraine
John I guess knows Clarence loves money an free time to drive his camper. He will now have the cash to charter a private jet without asking someone lol. This happened on the new season of last week I guess?

"John Oliver is offering Clarence Thomas $1 million a year to leave the SCOTUS bench.
The comedian highlighted what he said were Thomas' many conflicts of interest.
"HBO is not putting up the money for this. I am personally on the hook," Oliver said. "
 
