  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

John Morgan

Morgan was awarded MMA Journalist of the Year at the World MMA Awards 2009. He was nominated for the award again in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, but ultimately lost to Ariel Helwani every time.

 
OP leads in to a broader discussion -- to list the Top 15 MMA Influencers and rate them as:

Journalists
Characters
UFC dutiful servants
 
Also that reporter who is always quivering and voice cracking when asking a question, I forgot his name but he asks the most bullshit like "How does it feel to be on this card and how would it feel to make a statement" I'm sure it would feel pretty fucking good like what do you expect them to say?
 
Agreed. He asks the dumbest and most pretentious/suck-up questions of all of them. "How does it feel now that you are champion?", "Did you feel that your opponent brought his A game? Can you talk to that a bit?" or "Now that you are champion, do you believe it paid off for all of the sacrifices and challenges you faced?"
 
Yeah he is basically a UFC staff member because his questions are so carefully selected and pre-authorised. I think whats happened in the past with Dana banning Sherdog and Ariel Helwani and Casey Lyden and others that asked difficult questions or talked about UFC issues, everyone is scared to death to do anything wrong, they are not walking on egg shells, they are talking on egg shells lol.

Its the same in the post-fight presser as well, everyones had the greatest performance of their career according to Morgan and the others, everyone is doing amazing, no one can do any wrong. Its so fake and cringe to me, Morgan says to every fighter after the fight "thats got to be the best run of your career, what have you done different, its really paying off", (insert 2 fight win streak and just won by split decision). Hard to listen to it anymore, not a lot of truth in it all, the questions asked are the ones given the green light by UFC staff.

The fact that Dana can just ban any journalist who ask difficult questions like fighter pay or a fighter testing positive has made the journalists scared to not be given the pass and access anymore.
 
Why does he always ask the first question? What am I missing?
 
I kinda agree with you guys on the quality of his question. But hey, it's "mma journalism", we can't expect much.

I think, as Scott pointed out, they gotta go with the "UFC approved questions" if they don't want to have their credentials removed.

However, on a personal side, I met him a couple of times with the mmajunkie radio crew and he is a genuinely very good dude !
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,903
Messages
56,997,005
Members
175,493
Latest member
tamaraklwall

Share this page

Back
Top