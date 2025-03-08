John Morgan

Yeah he is basically a UFC staff member because his questions are so carefully selected and pre-authorised. I think whats happened in the past with Dana banning Sherdog and Ariel Helwani and Casey Lyden and others that asked difficult questions or talked about UFC issues, everyone is scared to death to do anything wrong, they are not walking on egg shells, they are talking on egg shells lol.



Its the same in the post-fight presser as well, everyones had the greatest performance of their career according to Morgan and the others, everyone is doing amazing, no one can do any wrong. Its so fake and cringe to me, Morgan says to every fighter after the fight "thats got to be the best run of your career, what have you done different, its really paying off", (insert 2 fight win streak and just won by split decision). Hard to listen to it anymore, not a lot of truth in it all, the questions asked are the ones given the green light by UFC staff.



The fact that Dana can just ban any journalist who ask difficult questions like fighter pay or a fighter testing positive has made the journalists scared to not be given the pass and access anymore.