svmr_db
Gold Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Feb 9, 2019
- Messages
- 19,621
- Reaction score
- 77,262
John McCarthy told Jon Jones a DQ would await him if he repeated backstage act inside the cage at UFC 140After Jones knocked out Mauricio Rua to win the UFC light heavyweight title and subsequently submitted ‘Rampage’ Jackson to defend it, he ran into the legendary Lyoto Machida in December 2011.
Jones memorably choked Machida out with a standing guillotine before ruthlessly dropping the former champion’s unconscious body. The referee watching over the bout, John McCarthy, recalled the brutal finish during a recent episode of his Weighing In podcast.
The veteran official was seemingly unsurprised at Jones’ controversial reaction to ‘The Dragon’ going out given an incident from earlier in the night.
“When I came up to grab, trying to release Jon’s arms to take the pressure off the choke, he decides to really let go, and so I didn’t have control of Machida at the time,” McCarthy said. “I thought, ‘Yep.’ There was something that happened in the back before that fight that had told me the level of Jon’s maturity.”
After some pushing from his co-hosts, McCarthy went on to disclose the disturbing details, alleging that Jones had simulated a “sexual act” with an unaware grappler from the commission.
“I go in the back and I talk to each and every fighter on their own,” McCarthy said. “When I went into Jon’s locker room, he’s bouncing around, having a good time.
“[He says], ‘I got a question for you.’ … He says, ‘I need somebody.’ There was an individual there and that individual was a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and was working for the commission. He [Jones] says, ‘Will somebody get on the ground for me?’
“This guy, being a ground guy and being somebody who’s like, ‘Man, I’m in Jon Jones’ locker room, this is great,’ he says, ‘Oh, I’ll do it for you.’ … Jon decides to do a sexual act with him. He’s saying, ‘What if I do this? This isn’t illegal right?’ The guy who was on the ground, quickly his eyes get as big as they could get.
“I said, ‘Jon, knock it off,’ and I help the person up…and he goes, ‘But really, what could you do?’ I said, ‘I could disqualify you for being unsportsmanlike. Go ahead and do it, let’s see what happens.’ This is why Jon and I never really got along; because I didn’t put up with his s–t.”
Legendary referee threatened to disqualify Jon Jones before UFC title fight after bizarre backstage moment
One veteran referee says he saw Jon Jones' immaturity first-hand...
bloodyelbow.com