PFL announces John Martin new CEO - ‘Incredibly excited about the future’
With the PFL gearing up for its 2025 World Tournament finals, which are scheduled to take place in a few months, the promotion announced today that John Martin has been hired as the new CEO.
Great news!! Maybe Donn will keep quiet now.
Martin brings a wealth of experience, having served as Chairman and CEO of Turner LLC from 2014 to 2018, where he grew annual revenue to $13 billion and operating income to nearly $5 billion. He managed a broad portfolio, including TNT, TBS, CNN, and Turner Sports. Previously, as CFO of Time Warner Inc., he oversaw Warner Bros., HBO, and Time Warner Cable, where he advocated for UFC’s cable distribution, recognizing MMA’s potential.
The biggest positive of this new hire is that Martin is a huge fan of mixed martial arts (MMA) and has a background in it, having earned a black belt in karate and a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.