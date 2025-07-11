News John Martin new PFL CEO

David Street

David Street

Use skills
@Brown
Joined
May 30, 2016
Messages
3,752
Reaction score
2,968
www.mmamania.com

PFL announces John Martin new CEO - ‘Incredibly excited about the future’

With the PFL gearing up for its 2025 World Tournament finals, which are scheduled to take place in a few months, the promotion announced today that John Martin has been hired as the new CEO.
www.mmamania.com www.mmamania.com

Great news!! Maybe Donn will keep quiet now.
John Martin has been hired as the new CEO.

Martin brings a wealth of experience, having served as Chairman and CEO of Turner LLC from 2014 to 2018, where he grew annual revenue to $13 billion and operating income to nearly $5 billion. He managed a broad portfolio, including TNT, TBS, CNN, and Turner Sports. Previously, as CFO of Time Warner Inc., he oversaw Warner Bros., HBO, and Time Warner Cable, where he advocated for UFC’s cable distribution, recognizing MMA’s potential.

The biggest positive of this new hire is that Martin is a huge fan of mixed martial arts (MMA) and has a background in it, having earned a black belt in karate and a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.
Screenshot 2025-07-11 4.57.40 PM.png
 
Too little too late. While it's great that they're appointing someone who actually follows and is knowledgeable of the sport of mma, Davis has practically damaged any goodwill the campany had/has beyond repair. Never understood why they won't have Ray Sefo as their primary speaker/promoter.
 
None of this matters when casuals absolutely do not care about MMA that isn’t the UFC.
 
MMAddict21 said:
None of this matters when casuals absolutely do not care about MMA that isn’t the UFC.
Click to expand...

I don't know if you noticed, but the last non-UFC company that folded - Bellator - did it after existing almost 20 years.
And the status quo in the MMA world lasted almost a decade.
Hell, Rizin exists more time than Pride did.

Companies that "casuals don't care about" exist and provide
 
Be interesting to see how much say he really has in the product at the end of the day that the fans get to see or if he is more of behind the scenes guy and is dealing more on the business side like getting better media deals.
 
PFL needs to focus outside USA where they can grow. This guy can help in USA but not sure he is right for Africa, Europe, MENA...
 
David Street said:
PFL needs to focus outside USA where they can grow. This guy can help in USA but not sure he is right for Africa, Europe, MENA...
Click to expand...
They have different people running each international brand. Dan Hardy is in charge of PFL Europe.
 
STAY GOLD said:
They have different people running each international brand. Dan Hardy is in charge of PFL Europe.
Click to expand...
Then Martin will be very useful if they lose ESPN. Otherwise he will look to be a waste of a lot of money, his resume makes him look expensive.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Captain Herb
News PFL Offers Dana Frank vs Jon: Winner Take All
3 4 5
Replies
94
Views
3K
humdizzle
H
TCE
News Dana White steps up to support family of PFL staffer Jeff Brady who 'died a hero'
Replies
15
Views
512
Ibm
Ibm
CC27
News Nemkov Sets Terms To Stay With PFL After His Upcoming Final Fight On Contract
2
Replies
28
Views
3K
Pierce 34
Pierce 34

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,701
Messages
57,548,105
Members
175,748
Latest member
mauricio6711

Share this page

Back
Top