John jones being accused of steroid use after fight

ROcknrollracing

ROcknrollracing

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Feb 6, 2012
Messages
2,576
Reaction score
730
Did y’all see that lance armstrong and mark hunt are accusing jones of taking steroids?
 
I was hoping there was a vid of someone yelling it at him when he was leaving the cage

leaving disappointed
 
I saw that Mark Hunt did while comparing Jones to Lance Armstrong. I was not aware that Lance accused him himself.
 
200w.gif
 
Goatenstein said:
Learn how to spell Mr. Jones' first name.
Click to expand...
I wish I could believe that the people misspelling Jon's name were trying to make a cleverish play on words, but I can't. They'll have to settle for Latrine Jones or Outhouse Jones if they want to get that point across.
 
Based on what evidence? Not that I don’t believe it’s possible but do they have some information or evidence or just speculation
 
I mean, usada comes in, Jones struggles, usada leaves, Jones dominates.

Lance ain't no fool
 
I mean mark hunt was correct before about brock. He is aligned with Gordon Ryan. I just wish they would honest about it instead of misleading.
 
