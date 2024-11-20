John jones being accused of steroid use after fight

ROcknrollracing
Did y’all see that lance armstrong and mark hunt are accusing jones of taking steroids?
Learn how to spell Mr. Jones' first name.
I mean, usada comes in, Jones struggles, usada leaves, Jones dominates. Lance ain't no fool
There's no accusations when you've failed multiple time's. It's called stating the truth
Based on what evidence? Not that I don't believe it's possible but do they have some information or evidence or just speculation