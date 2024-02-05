John Fury v Carl Froch

treelo
Obviously not serious, but Froch commented on Tyson Fury and John decided to do a social media post calling him a shitbag....
You can say what you like about Froch, but a shitbag he is certainly not
I would love this to happen though, a shitty HW journeyman turned bigmouth getting absolutely battered by someone half his weight
John Fury CALLS OUT Carl Froch for a Wembley showdown
Meanwhile, John Fury had labelled Froch a 's***house' and threatened to 'kick him up the a***' among other insults after the 46-year-old had repeatedly torn into the Gypsy King.
