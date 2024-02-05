John Fury v Carl Froch

treelo

treelo

//Do something here
@red
Joined
Dec 19, 2001
Messages
7,994
Reaction score
2,258
Obviously not serious, but Froch commented on Tyson Fury and John decided to do a social media post calling him a shitbag....

You can say what you like about Froch, but a shitbag he is certainly not

I would love this to happen though, a shitty HW journeyman turned bigmouth getting absolutely battered by someone half his weight

www.dailymail.co.uk

John Fury CALLS OUT Carl Froch for a Wembley showdown

Meanwhile, John Fury had labelled Froch a 's***house' and threatened to 'kick him up the a***' among other insults after the 46-year-old had repeatedly torn into the Gypsy King.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk
 
Froch is going to fucking batter him when they bump into each other...cant wait for the video to emerge
 
Seems triggered about Froch telling how it is.

John Fury wants to taste canvas against like he did against Akinwande, KO'd stiff lol.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,821
Messages
55,028,560
Members
174,557
Latest member
Ahmed Amin

Share this page

Back
Top