I think most would agree his 5 best are
1. Halloween
2. Escape From NY
3. The Thing
4. Big Trouble in Little China
5. They Live
Which film do you think is his next best film or his most underrated that deserves to be in the top 5.
For me the answer could be either Prince, Madness, or Assault.
Edit: Current Rewatch Ranked
1. Assault on Precinct 13
2. In the Mouth of Madness
3. Prince of Darkness
4. The Fog
5. Starman
6. Vampires
Assault, Madness, & Prince are the 3 best for sure
