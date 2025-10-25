Assault on Precinct 13 is John Carpenter in the raw. Not a great movie though, in my opinion.



The Fog is very good, but seems to be missing something. It's close.



Christine is a Carpenter classic. To me, it's a little slow and perhaps too long.



Starman is arguably one of Carpenter's best. But Starman is also his most Spielbergian, commercial film. The ending is, in my opinion, one of the best moments in cinematic history. But It does not feel like a Carpenter movie in any respect.



Prince of Darkness is John Carpenter uninhibited. It has the look, the sound, the feel of a great John Carpenter movie.



Memoirs of an Invisible Man is ok.



I haven't seen In the Mouth of Madness in its entirety.



Escape from L.A. is fun. But it needed 1980's production values.



Vampires just needed to be polished. The framework is there.