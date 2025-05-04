John Carpenter was right, the original The Fly (1958) is superior to the remake

Intermission
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2024
- Messages
- 2,709
- Reaction score
- 1,529
The original one has a more gripping story, is equally distressing, and has just a better overall structure and charm.
The remake is too rushed. You barely get to know the characters before the transformation, which I think was its biggest weakness.
Im not going to spoil anything but the original has a different, far better narrative.
Sherdoggies thoughts?
The remake is too rushed. You barely get to know the characters before the transformation, which I think was its biggest weakness.
Im not going to spoil anything but the original has a different, far better narrative.
Sherdoggies thoughts?