John Carpenter was right, the original The Fly (1958) is superior to the remake

I

Intermission

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 2, 2024
Messages
2,709
Reaction score
1,529
The original one has a more gripping story, is equally distressing, and has just a better overall structure and charm.

The remake is too rushed. You barely get to know the characters before the transformation, which I think was its biggest weakness.

Im not going to spoil anything but the original has a different, far better narrative.

Sherdoggies thoughts?
 
I like this story from imdb.

In a 1987 interview on Sinister Image (1987) Vincent Price revealed that when this remake was released, star Jeff Goldblum wrote him a letter saying, "I hope you like it as much as I liked yours." Price was touched by the letter, he composed a reply and went to see the film, which he described as "wonderful right up to a certain point... it went a little too far."

I like both. I am a cronenberg fan, flaws and all
 
ricc505 said:
I like this story from imdb.

In a 1987 interview on Sinister Image (1987) Vincent Price revealed that when this remake was released, star Jeff Goldblum wrote him a letter saying, "I hope you like it as much as I liked yours." Price was touched by the letter, he composed a reply and went to see the film, which he described as "wonderful right up to a certain point... it went a little too far."

I like both. I am a cronenberg fan, flaws and all
Click to expand...

Vincent Price is so great in the old one.

The old one feels like an old Hammer Dracula movie.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,900
Messages
57,253,572
Members
175,602
Latest member
rigby_11

Share this page

Back
Top