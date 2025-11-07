Looks like the grand jury is being form for John Brennan. It is in South FL as they are likely going to try to connect the mar-a-lagoon raid to crossfire Hurricane. That they raided trump to get the cross fire hurricane documents.



But even more so, that like the letter of 51 intelligence agents, constant media hits, etc, all apart of a greater conspiracy.



if indicted, it could lead to a bigger conspiracy charge, that could be a superseding to someone like James Comey, John Bolton, others that are in the cross hairs. A conspiracy against rights, Donald Trump’s rights.



The most important part is that it could potentially bring all these indictments into one district, south FL, rather than DC, NYC, MD, and VA.



As the top MSNBC legal explains, this goes beyond Brennan



