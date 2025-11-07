  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Law John Brennan next to be indicted.

Looks like the grand jury is being form for John Brennan. It is in South FL as they are likely going to try to connect the mar-a-lagoon raid to crossfire Hurricane. That they raided trump to get the cross fire hurricane documents.

But even more so, that like the letter of 51 intelligence agents, constant media hits, etc, all apart of a greater conspiracy.

if indicted, it could lead to a bigger conspiracy charge, that could be a superseding to someone like James Comey, John Bolton, others that are in the cross hairs. A conspiracy against rights, Donald Trump’s rights.

The most important part is that it could potentially bring all these indictments into one district, south FL, rather than DC, NYC, MD, and VA.

As the top MSNBC legal explains, this goes beyond Brennan

 
Translation: You're hoping the jury in Florida is full of a bunch of Trump hacks like Aileen Cannon.

The reality? They won't be.
Wait, are you literally questioning the judiciary? This is a first in American history. Holy shit!!

Actually, the judges who didn’t overlook, but flat out ignored the rule of law.. actually, these judges also might find themselves in this south FL court.

Such as this one just overturned for denying Trump of proper legal discourse.

 
Good the prick should of been held accountable for his involvement with whistler blower John kiriakou. Eric Holder and Obama are POS for allowing it. No doube

Tards think these are good people and Trump just has it out for them, they can't get past the TDS.

Kiriakou has repeatedly stated that John Brennan (Obama's counterterrorism advisor, later CIA Director) personally pushed for aggressive charges:
  • The Bush-era investigation into Kiriakou's 2007 ABC News interview (where he confirmed waterboarding) had been closed with no charges.
  • In 2009, Brennan allegedly urged Attorney General Eric Holder to reopen it secretly.
  • Discovery documents in Kiriakou's case included memos from Brennan to Holder saying "charge him with espionage," even after DOJ lawyers said there was no basis for it. Brennan reportedly replied, "Charge him anyway and make him defend himself."

  • Before Obama, only three people in U.S. history had been indicted under the Espionage Act for media leaks (since 1917).
  • Obama prosecuted eight such cases—more than all prior presidents combined.
  • Kiriakou was one of them (initially charged under Espionage, though those counts were dropped

  • In April 2012, Kiriakou was indicted on five felony counts: three under the Espionage Act (for allegedly disclosing classified information to journalists), one under the Intelligence Identities Protection Act (IIPA, for revealing a covert officer's name), and one for making false statements.
  • He initially pleaded not guilty but, facing potential decades in prison and mounting legal costs, accepted a plea deal in October 2012.
  • Under the deal, he pleaded guilty only to one count of violating the IIPA by emailing a journalist the name of a covert CIA officer involved in interrogations (a name the officer had partially posted publicly online).
    All Espionage Act charges were dropped.
  • In January 2013, he was sentenced to 30 months in prison (served about 23 months, released to home confinement in 2015).




"In 2007, the Bush administration investigated me and determined I hadn't committed a crime" for leaking about the torture program, Kiriakau explained. "When Barack Obama became president, John Brennan became the number two at the National Security Council, and he asked the Justice Department, Eric Holder, to secretly reopen the case against me. That went to Robert Mueller."
 
cottagecheesefan said:
Wait, are you literally questioning the judiciary? This is a first in American history. Holy shit!!

Actually, the judges who didn’t overlook, but flat out ignored the rule of law.. actually, these judges also might find themselves in this south FL court.

Such as this one just overturned for denying Trump of proper legal discourse.

While I agree that John Brennan is an evil cunt and will spend eternity being sodomized by Dick Cheney in hell after he croaks.. I can’t support any of these indictments because they’re a big waste of time and money.
 
Brennan is straight authoritarian and abuse of power trash. It would be amazing to actually see him pay for his abuse of power and sedition.
 
Zero chance of a conviction for this.

And zero chance any of the clowns in this thread will bet on it.
 
Looks like 25-30 like 25/30 criminal subpoenas have been sent out. Expect about 120-150 total before Christmas.

 
