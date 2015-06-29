John big Mccarthy vs. Herb Dean

Who wins

  • John

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • Herb

    Votes: 1 50.0%
  • Total voters
    2
Your Account

reacted to this post
@Silver
Joined
Jan 26, 2015
Messages
12,372
Reaction score
6,479
:icon_chee
They are both HW's plus Herb have some MMA experience ,
sherdog stats have him listed with 2-3 score .

I think with some good preparation camp Herb takes this,
without it, I think John have good chances to blitzkrieg Herb before he gas out.
 
What makes you think Big John would blitzkrieg Herb!?

IIRC, McCarthy is a grappler, not a striker.
 
Herb Dean by shots to the back of the head.
 
Big John been looking fat lately and Herb been looking more jacked so Herb easy sub
 
Big John vs Herb Dean
Ariel Helwani vs Dave Sholler
Joe Rogan vs Dana White
Dr. Robotnik vs The Human Tissue
 
Joe Rogan vs Jimmy Smith
Bruce Buffer vs Crazy PRIDE Lady
 
fluffball said:
Miragliotta. It's to the death, but only Tan Dan knows that.
Click to expand...

Rubbish.
Rosenthal is the best ref for death matches... Unless Yuji Shimada is still reffing, ofc.
 
Jon Anik vs Sholler
 
Big John trained under gracies and was an instructor under them. He was a former cop too I'll say Big John takes it.
 
Big Johns Overrated. Herb all day.probably by some spinning shit
 
dabausplaya said:
Joe Rogan vs Dana White
Click to expand...
Excelent matchup , Dana vs Joe !

That reminds me,
what about Lorenzo ?
Seems like he is prepared and in shape. :icon_chee
Joe/Dana winner gets to fight Lorenzo for the Ultimate UFC belt ?
UWhUwcV.jpg
 
ryanrandy said:
Big John been looking fat lately and Herb been looking more jacked so Herb easy sub
Click to expand...


Cause we all know that a persons body directly effects how good they can fight, right? haha
 
Zefram Cochrane said:
who would be reffing this one? Mazzagatti?
Click to expand...

Kim Winslow, of course.

Cecil Peoples will be the sole judge of the fight and will base his decision on arbitrary other fights he'll be watching instead of the one taking place in front of him.

And somehow it'll still be a split decision.
 
