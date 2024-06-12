  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Joey Chestnut Banned

16-Time Champion Joey Chestnut Banned From Nathan's Hot Dog Contest


Sixteen-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champion Joey Chestnut has been banned from the upcoming annual Fourth of July event due to his recent endorsement of Impossible Foods' vegan frankfurter, the New York Post reported on Tuesday (June 11).
A representative for Major League Eating, which Nathan's sanctions to operate the competition, said organizers have complied with Chestnut's demands in the past, but drew the line on allowing him to be endorsed by a different hot dog brand. Chestnut was reportedly paid $200,000 to appear at the Nathan's contest in 2023 and offered a four-year, $1.2 million contract going forward.
“We are devastated to learn that Joey Chestnut has chosen to represent a rival brand that sells plant-based hot dogs rather than competing in the 2024 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest," MLE said in a statement to the New York Post.
“MLE and Nathan’s went to great lengths to accommodate Joey and his management team, agreeing to the appearance fee and allowing Joey to compete in a rival, unbranded hot dog eating contest on Labor Day.
“For nearly two decades we have worked under the same basic hot dog exclusivity provisions. However, it seems that Joey and his managers have prioritized a new partnership with a different brand over our long-time relationship.
“Joey Chestnut is an American hero. We would love nothing more than to have him at the Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest. We hope he returns when he is not representing a rival brand.”
Chestnut won his eighth consecutive Nathan's championship in 2023, eating 62 hot dogs during a storm-delayed event. In 2021, Chestnut broke his previous world record of 74 hot dogs and buns eaten set in 2018 by consuming 75.
In 2021, Chestnut broke his previous world record of 74 hot dogs and buns eaten set in 2018 by consuming 75.
The Kentucky native won his first Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2007, defeating then-six-time defending champion Takeru Kobayashi of Japan, by eating 66 hot dogs and buns.
Chestnut won eight consecutive championships before being defeated by Matt Stonie in 2015 and then winning the next seven consecutive titles from 2016 to 2021.


How are they going to ban the GOAT? This is an outrage.
 
I love watching the hot dog contest, it brings me sadness knowing Joey won't be there. On a separate note, I could probably eat 4 hot dogs on an empty stomach max and I would be borderline suicidal afterwards.
 
Every yearI see the highlights of this and feel sick. I can't imagine what the competing eaters feel like a few hours later. Must be brutal
 
Didn't they screw over the little Japanese guy so Chestnuts can keep winning? I can't remember how long was it ago but the little dude got arrested for trying to attend that event but he wasn't invited or something? He did his own version where he competed by himself.
 
If I wanted to I could probably put down 8 or 10 dogs
 
I'm going to the regional qualifier for the big Nathan's 4th Of July gimmick this weekend at the county fair, I go every year, its one of my favorite things to enjoy at the fair

Not sure if I will be able to contain my rage at this great injustice, though, they've besmirched another great Bay Area athlete, first Barry Bonds, now this!

I may just lose it and rush that stage like its January 6th all over again!!

🤬🤬🤬🤬

0b34ffc4-9325-4db0-904e-84a8ed870a10_text.gif
 
Sad. That man is a living legend. He's friends with one of my best friends. I hung out with him once at a bar, but I didn't know who he was at the time {<jordan}
 
If you livestream it here we will all watch gleefully!
 
Kob couldn’t wash Joey’s jock.
 
