News Joel Alvarez pulls out of fight vs Mateusz Rebecki set for April 27th

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    35
  • This poll will close: .
Wait, who’s fighting? I’ve been busy reading about Gabriel Benitez and that fight card on the main page from last month.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Oh shit, two of the best guys outside the rankings.

Shouldn't have pulled out of the Klein fight, this is much tougher.
Click to expand...
Idk, Klein has fought better comp imo. Rebecki has looked good lately, but he has been fighting middling guys at best.
 
Let's see how many of the Spaniards in the forum who have been complaining all week long that everyone in Spain who follow mma are just casuals who only care about Topuria show up in this thread.
 
Last edited:
Hellowhosthat said:
Yeah but he's beasted them. I've followed the dude since FEN, seen him go 5 rounds full pelt throwing flying knees in the 5th. He's a menace.
Click to expand...
Might be the toughest matchup for Joel outside the ranked guys. It honestly makes zero sense the way he's been matched after Arman and very frustrating to see. His visa issues have not helped ofc. Anyway it's a great chance for Mateusz to climb up the rankings, not much reward for Joel for beating an incredibly tough opponent if he wins.
 
What a banger. Fireworks. I have Rebecki but he will have problems with Joel's reach.
Anything can happen. Winner most likely gets top 15 opponent next.

Damn, can't wait for that one.
 
Busgosu said:
Might be the toughest matchup for Joel outside the ranked guys. It honestly makes zero sense the way he's been matched after Arman and very frustrating to see. His visa issues have not helped ofc. Anyway it's a great chance for Mateusz to climb up the rankings, not much reward for Joel for beating an incredibly tough opponent if he wins.
Click to expand...

Why does he have VISA issues? Are they worried the stud Spaniard is going to steal everyone's girlfriends?
 
I thought Joel had a chance versus Arman so riding with him on majority of his matchups till he gets an opponent inside the top 10-ish.
 
usernamee said:
Why does he have VISA issues? Are they worried the stud Spaniard is going to steal everyone's girlfriends?
Click to expand...
Lol that's a given, when we're on the hunt, lock up your women!
All jokes aside, Joel has been having visa issues for a while now due to him being a "good" boy and not getting in trouble wink wink.
Trust me, Topuria might be a champ, but Joel is the Spaniard you don't want to fight in the streets.
 
Last edited:
Busgosu said:
Lol that's a given, when we're on the hunt, lock up your women!
All jokes aside, Joel has been having visa issues for a while now due to him being a "good" boy and not getting in trouble wink wink.
Trust me, Topuria might be the champ, but Joel is the Spaniard you don't want to fight in the streets.
Click to expand...

So he's been locked up in prison then? Or are they so strict you can't have anything smaller than that on your "resume"?
 
Very fun matchup.

Rebecki is an absolute marauder, either constant forward pressure on the feet or smothering on the ground. Where ever Rebecki wants the fight, he takes it there.

On the opposite end of the spectrum you have Alvarez with a very underrated muay thai game. I was struck by how good he is on the feet despite his record leading you to believe he's a submission specialist. Also pretty wild that he's only defended one takedown in his UFC career and has yet to score one of his own. All that and he still has the 3 sub wins in the UFC.

Should make for a very interesting stylistic matchup.
 
Spaniard here. Why the hell does Joel have visa issues to enter the US?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,685
Messages
55,375,438
Members
174,756
Latest member
KXNGRETURN

Share this page

Back
Top