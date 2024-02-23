Very fun matchup.



Rebecki is an absolute marauder, either constant forward pressure on the feet or smothering on the ground. Where ever Rebecki wants the fight, he takes it there.



On the opposite end of the spectrum you have Alvarez with a very underrated muay thai game. I was struck by how good he is on the feet despite his record leading you to believe he's a submission specialist. Also pretty wild that he's only defended one takedown in his UFC career and has yet to score one of his own. All that and he still has the 3 sub wins in the UFC.



Should make for a very interesting stylistic matchup.