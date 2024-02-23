Idk, Klein has fought better comp imo. Rebecki has looked good lately, but he has been fighting middling guys at best.Oh shit, two of the best guys outside the rankings.
Shouldn't have pulled out of the Klein fight, this is much tougher.
Might be the toughest matchup for Joel outside the ranked guys. It honestly makes zero sense the way he's been matched after Arman and very frustrating to see. His visa issues have not helped ofc. Anyway it's a great chance for Mateusz to climb up the rankings, not much reward for Joel for beating an incredibly tough opponent if he wins.Yeah but he's beasted them. I've followed the dude since FEN, seen him go 5 rounds full pelt throwing flying knees in the 5th. He's a menace.
Lol that's a given, when we're on the hunt, lock up your women!Why does he have VISA issues? Are they worried the stud Spaniard is going to steal everyone's girlfriends?
All jokes aside, Joel has been having visa issues for a while now due to him being a "good" boy and not getting in trouble wink wink.
Trust me, Topuria might be the champ, but Joel is the Spaniard you don't want to fight in the streets.
Does he? This fight will be in Vegas...Spaniard here. Why the hell does Joel have visa issues to enter the US?