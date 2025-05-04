News Joel Alvarez out of his UFC 315 fight against Benoit Saint-Denis

Joel Alvarez out of his UFC 315 fight with Benoit Saint-Denis.

We don't know if they will find a replacement.

That was one fight this card couldn't afford to lose.

Per french media La Sueur :
lasueur.com

Benoît Saint-Denis : son adversaire forfait avant l’UFC 315

MMA - Joel Alvarez ne pourra pas combattre comme prévu. En effet, l’adversaire de Benoît Saint-Denis est forfait avant l’UFC 315.
Well that sucks. Hopefully they figure out a replacement opponent.
 
Lame. That was one of the best fights on the card and I'm pretty sure BSD was leaving france today, too. Also, Benoit got a new coach and was all excited about how smart they were preparing this time, then this happens :/
 
Huge bummer, LW division can't get any movement. It needs new blood bad
 
