Joel Alvarez out of his UFC 315 fight with Benoit Saint-Denis.
We don't know if they will find a replacement.
That was one fight this card couldn't afford to lose.
Per french media La Sueur :
Benoît Saint-Denis : son adversaire forfait avant l’UFC 315
MMA - Joel Alvarez ne pourra pas combattre comme prévu. En effet, l’adversaire de Benoît Saint-Denis est forfait avant l’UFC 315.
lasueur.com