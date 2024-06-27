  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

News Joel Álvarez vs Elves Brener is set for UFC Abu Dhabi on August 3

Who wins?

I know the shine is off of Alvarez lately and Elves is everyone's friend as he's an action fighter, but I've got Alvarez here if he doesn't gas heavy. Brenner can maintain a high pace which could be an issue for Joel if the fight goes long. This is a fun fight on paper.
 
Great fight, can see this being exciting.

Think Alvarez TKOs him.
 
Joel should take this if he doesn't fuck up. Anyway, I'd wait until we actually see him enter the cage...
 
