  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Joe Rogan's neck is getting thicker. Chimp thick.

Only Here for Attachments said:
Narcissism and/or age denial
Click to expand...

I think its more gender and sexuality denial. Remember when he used to be a metrosexual femboy in the 90s? Probably too many guys like Tank and Don Frye roasted him for it back then and hes been overcompensating with hyper masculinity ever since. To the point hes now a roidlet chimpanzee halfbreed.
 
J'Ghasta said:
I think its more gender and sexuality denial. Remember when he used to be a metrosexual femboy in the 90s? Probably too many guys like Tank and Don Frye roasted him for it back then and hes been overcompensating with hyper masculinity ever since. To the point hes now a roidlet chimpanzee halfbreed.
Click to expand...
You're telling me that the guy who has chosen the roll around on the floor with other ripped grown men for the last 3 decades is possibly gay or bisexual? Grow up dude
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,057
Messages
57,070,532
Members
175,526
Latest member
Thunderian

Share this page

Back
Top