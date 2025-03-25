He doesn't even know what he is saying anymore. His brain has been melted by long-term drug use and long-term ass kissing.Will the real Joe Rogan please stand up?
'Why are we upset at Canada? This is stupid,' says American podcaster Joe Rogan“I don’t really think they should be our 51st state. There. I said it,” commented Rogan during a recent episode of his show
rogan should just retire from podcasting, he somehow got dumber in the past few years
LOL now all these dumbfucks act like Canada is evil because suddenly Trump started talking about Canada. For years, they didn't think about or care about Canada, but now they can't stop talking about it and won't even go there. It's literally a cult.
And by the way, Trump is just pissed at Canada because Melania wants to fuck Justin Trudeau. That's literally all this is.
