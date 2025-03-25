  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Media Joe Rogan Won't Be Commentating at UFC 315, Refuses to Travel to Canada

Doubt anyone's upset, to be honest.

Who do you want instead?
 
LOL now all these dumbfucks act like Canada is evil because suddenly Trump started talking about Canada. For years, they didn't think about or care about Canada, but now they can't stop talking about it and won't even go there. It's literally a cult.

And by the way, Trump is just pissed at Canada because Melania wants to fuck Justin Trudeau. That's literally all this is.
 
Will the real Joe Rogan please stand up?

'Why are we upset at Canada? This is stupid,' says American podcaster Joe Rogan​

“I don’t really think they should be our 51st state. There. I said it,” commented Rogan during a recent episode of his show

'Why are we upset at Canada? This is stupid,' says American podcaster Joe Rogan

Rogan has made it clear that America needs to back off on the increasing international tension with Canada.
Not missing his commentary anymore. He really has fallen off a cliff in the last couple years in that regard.

Would help if he gave his reasons. I bet customs trolled him the last time with one of those amusement park things that say you must be this tall to enter the country.
 
nationalpost.com

He doesn't even know what he is saying anymore. His brain has been melted by long-term drug use and long-term ass kissing.
 
Hold up now, Joe has been calling Canada communist for years.

Meanwhile he's not allowed to smoke weed on camera anymore at his home studio after moving to Texas "for the freedom".
 
What a cool guy with such awesome principals. It's not like you're going there on fucking vacation. Stay in your penthouse hotel room and fuck some hookers and do the show in front of the drunken retarded fans just like every show. No loss for us though.

I would hope Bisping, Cruz, Felder. Any of those 2 as a team. Felder and Cruz would be cool. Don't know if I remember them ever commentating together.
 
Joe is just a human being, and he naturally has a disdain for a country that literally wouldn't allow him to visit just a few years back. A sick demented society that supports wef demon puppet leaders like Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland.
 
